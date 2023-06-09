Demand Planning Software Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Demand Planning Software market to witness a CAGR of 10.3% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Demand Planning Software Market Breakdown by Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, Supply Chain, Others) by Type (Cloud based, On Premises) by Enterprise size (Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Demand Planning Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.71 Billion at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 3.97 Billion.

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Demand Planning Software Market Insights, to 2028″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Demand Planning Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Aspire Systems (United States), Blue Ridge Solutions Inc. (United States), IBM (United States), Logility, Inc. (United States), Cognizant Technology Solutions (United States), Demantra (United States), RELEX Oy (Finland), NETSTOCK (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Syncron AB (Europe), Infor (United States), Kinaxis (Canada).

Definition:

Demand planning software refers to a type of computer software used to help businesses forecast demand for their products or services. It uses historical sales data, market trends, and other relevant information to generate accurate predictions of future demand. This software can be used by companies of all sizes and across a range of industries to optimize their supply chain operations and improve their inventory management practices. Some common features of demand planning software include inventory optimization, forecasting and predictive analytics, demand sensing, and collaboration tools to improve communication between different departments involved in the supply chain process. The demand planning software market includes a range of vendors offering solutions tailored to specific industries or business needs, and it is expected to continue to grow as businesses increasingly rely on data-driven decision-making to improve their operations.

Market Trends:

High Demand From Retailers to Plan Better for Future Inventory and Production

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand due to Continous Changing Customer Demands

Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Demand Planning Software Market: Cloud based, On Premises

Key Applications/end-users of Demand Planning Software Market: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, Supply Chain, Others

