Kombucha Market Opportunities 2023-2030 | GT Kombucha, KeVita, The Humm Kombucha

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Kombucha market to witness a CAGR of 30.72% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Europe Kombucha Market Breakdown by Application (Household, Commercial) by Type (Hibiscus Tea, White Tea, Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Jun Tea) by Form Type (Liquid, Semi-Liquid) by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online Stores, Health Stores) and by Geography (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Benelux, Nordics, Rest of Europe). The Kombucha market size is estimated to increase by USD 764.87 Million at a CAGR of 30.72% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 191.75 Million.

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Kombucha Market Insights, to 2028″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Kombucha market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are GT Kombucha (United States), KeVita (United States), The Humm Kombucha (United States), Live Soda (United States), Red Bull (Australia), Kombucha Wonder Drink (United States), Townshend’s Tea (United States), Celestial Seasonings (United States), Kosmic Kombucha (United States)

Definition:

Kombucha is a fermented tea drink that has gained popularity in recent years as a health drink. The kombucha market refers to the industry involved in producing, distributing, and selling kombucha products. This market includes various types of kombucha, such as organic kombucha, flavored kombucha, and kombucha with added functional ingredients, such as probiotics, vitamins, and minerals. The market also includes various packaging formats, such as bottled kombucha, canned kombucha, and kegs for draft kombucha. The kombucha market is growing rapidly, as consumers seek healthier and more natural beverage options, and as awareness of the potential health benefits of kombucha increases.

Market Trends:

kombucha tasting competition

Market Drivers:

Healthier alternative to aerated drinks and beverages

Market Opportunities:

Recent innovation in energy and health drinks segments

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Kombucha Market: Hibiscus Tea, White Tea, Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Jun Tea

Key Applications/end-users of Kombucha Market: Household, Commercial

With this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Kombucha Market?

What you should look for in a Kombucha

What trends are driving the Market

About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition

Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Kombucha vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.

List of players profiled in this report: GT Kombucha (United States), KeVita (United States), The Humm Kombucha (United States), Live Soda (United States), Red Bull (Australia), Kombucha Wonder Drink (United States), Townshend’s Tea (United States), Celestial Seasonings (United States), Kosmic Kombucha (United States)

