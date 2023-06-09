Green Technology and Sustainability Market to See Revolutionary Growth: General Electric, IBM, Enablon

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Green Technology and Sustainability market to witness a CAGR of 29.18% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Breakdown by Application (Green Building, Water Purification, Water Leak Detection, Fire Detection, Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring, Crop Monitoring, Forest Monitoring, Carbon Footprint Management, Weather Monitoring & Forecasting, Air & Pollution Monitoring, Sustainable Mining & Exploration) by Type (Hazardous, Non-hazardous) by Service (Collection, Recycling, Landfill, Incineration) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Green Technology and Sustainability market size is estimated to increase by USD 42.9 Billion at a CAGR of 29.18% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 17.8 Billion.

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Green Technology and Sustainability Market Insights, to 2028″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Green Technology and Sustainability market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are General Electric (United States), IBM (United States), Enablon (France), Enviance (United States), Sensus (United States), Taranis (Israel), Trace Genomics (United States), LO3 Energy (United States), ConsenSys (United States), CropX (Israel), Hortau (United States), SMAP Energy (United Kingdom), Treevia (Brazil), Pycno (United Kingdom), IoT Solutions and Consulting (Europe), Oizom (India), MineSense Technologies (Canada), WINT (United States)

Definition:

Green technology refers to the application of environmental science and sustainable principles to create products, systems, and processes that minimize negative impact on the environment, while maximizing efficient use of resources. It encompasses a wide range of technologies such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste reduction, and clean transportation, among others.

Market Trends:

Implementation of Cutting-edge technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Twin, and Internet of Things (IoT) in the Agriculture Sector

Market Drivers:

Growing Awareness and Concerns about Environment

Market Opportunities:

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Green Technology and Sustainability Market: Hazardous, Non-hazardous

Key Applications/end-users of Green Technology and Sustainability Market: Green Building, Water Purification, Water Leak Detection, Fire Detection, Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring, Crop Monitoring, Forest Monitoring, Carbon Footprint Management, Weather Monitoring & Forecasting, Air & Pollution Monitoring, Sustainable Mining & Exploration

List of players profiled in this report: General Electric (United States), IBM (United States), Enablon (France), Enviance (United States), Sensus (United States), Taranis (Israel), Trace Genomics (United States), LO3 Energy (United States), ConsenSys (United States), CropX (Israel), Hortau (United States), SMAP Energy (United Kingdom), Treevia (Brazil), Pycno (United Kingdom), IoT Solutions and Consulting (Europe), Oizom (India), MineSense Technologies (Canada), WINT (United States)

