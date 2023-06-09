Cloud Cost Management Software Market May Set Epic Growth Story | AWS, Turbonomic, VMware

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Cloud Cost Management Software Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Cloud Cost Management Software market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study:

Cloudability Inc. (United States), AWS (United States), Turbonomic (United States), VMware (United States), IBM Storage Insights (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), ParkMyCloud (United States), CloudHealth Technologies (United States), RightScale (United States), Nutanix Beam (United States), Abiquo (United Kingdom), CloudCheckr (United States), Nomad (United States), Skeddly (Canada)

Brief Overview on Cloud Cost Management Software:

Cloud expense management software helps companies control their cloud service spending by monitoring a company’s resource usage and computing needs. These tools are typically combined with Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) software to minimize the cost of their pay-as-you-go model. Cloud charge management software helps companies reduce waste by alerting users to lower demand or automatically scaling usage to optimal rates. Organizations also use these tools to increase the efficiency of their cloud service usage. Cloud charge management solutions often offer reporting capabilities to describe waste and redundancies. Cloud expense management software has some overlap with SaaS expense management software. However, the latter is used to monitor and manage to spend on cloud applications instead of cloud infrastructure..

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Cloud Cost Management Software Across the Globe

Increasing Investments in AIOps Technology

Key Market Trends:

Introduction of New Technologies for Cloud Cost Management Software

Facilitating Simplified Management of Complex and Heterogeneous Cloud Environments

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Need to Accurately Estimate the Cost of Projects in Order to Reduce Related Expenses

The Rising Cloud Management Post-COVID-19 across the Globe

Challenges:

Risk of Data Theft

Segmentation of the Global Cloud Cost Management Software:

by Type (Web-Based, On-Premise), Application (Billing & Provisioning, Cost Management, Multi-Cloud Management), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Deployment Type (Installed – Windows / Mac, Web-Based, Cloud, SaaS, IPhone / iPad, Android), Subscription Type (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Features (Access Control, Capacity Analytics, Demand Monitoring, Performance Analytics, SLA Management, Supply Monitoring, Workflow Approval), Number of Users (2-9, 10-49, 50-99, 100-499, Others)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2017-2022

The base year for estimation – 2022

Estimated Year – 2023

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Cloud Cost Management Software Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Cloud Cost Management Software market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud Cost Management Software market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2017-2022

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

