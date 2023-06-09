Cloud Services for SMBs Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Apple, Microsoft, Oracle

Latest added Cloud Services for SMBs Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2028. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Google Cloud Platform (United States), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (United States), Apple (United United), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), HP (United States), Dell (United States), VMware (United States), Yahoo (United States), SAP (Germany) etc.

Cloud Services for SMBs Market Definition:

Software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, and infrastructure-as-a-service are all examples of cloud computing services. These Cloud services are available via a public, private, or hybrid network. By ensuring the availability of data and services, cloud computing provides SMEs with flexibility and cost-effectiveness. It may overcome the shortcomings of traditional servers by providing faster, more robust, and efficient services, enabling profits through improved internal processes such as better organization, effective decision – making, and faster client communication.

Influencing Trend:

Growing Implementation Of 5G, Internet Of Things (IoT), And Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Challenges:

Dependence On Internet Connection

Technical Problem Associate To Cloud Service

Opportunities:

Increasing Awareness About The Benefits Of Cloud Computing

Government Favorable Initiatives In Support Of Adopting Cloud Computing

Rapidly Growing In The Number Of Start-Up Ecosystems Across Global

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Penetration Of Internet

Growing Digital Transformation Across SMBs



On 16 April 2021, In a bid to increase digitization among SMBs, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the launch of the Amazon Digital Suite, a curated set of software solutions that can enable more small businesses to bring their operations online

On 19 February 2021, Cisco has acquired IMImobile PLC, a leading provider of cloud communications software and services that manage business-critical customer interactions at scale, based in the United Kingdom

The Global Cloud Services for SMBs segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Application (Production Enterprise, Service-oriented Businesses, Nonprofit Organizations), End Use (Data Backup, Disaster Recovery, Virtual Desktops, Software Development And Testing, Big Data Analytics, Customer-Facing Web Applications, Other), By Service (Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS))

The regional analysis of Global Cloud Services for SMBs Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



