Millimeter Wave Technology Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Axxcss Wireless Solutions, Keysight Technologies, NEC

The increasing research & development activities in the millimeter (MM) wave technology and the continuously rising demand for bandwidth-intensive applications are anticipated to propel the global market. Millimeter-wave is a kind of electromagnetic technology used in various products such as phones, cars, medical devices, and others to ensure wireless broadband communications at a higher speed. The MM wave technology is extensively used in applications across various sectors such as telecommunication, military & defense, security, automotive, and healthcare.

In April 2019, NEC and Ceragon, a company that delivers innovative wireless backhaul solutions, collaborated to enhance the technologies and solutions for 5G wireless backhaul in the microwave and millimeter-wave spectrum. This collaboration helps NEC to access solutions that are different from their own solutions and technologies.

Influencing Market Trend

Substantial demand in the use of millimeter-wave technology in security and radar applications

The rise in usage of millimeter-wave in small-cell backhaul networks

Market Drivers

Increase in broadband and mobile speeds with growing utility and demand

Rise in number of IoT-based devices

Opportunities:

Increase in usage of 5G and millimeter-wave technology

Significant opportunities in military, defense, and aerospace applications

Challenges:

Non-uniform licensing approach

Analysis by Application (Mobile & telecom, Consumer & commercial, Healthcare, Industrial, Automotive & transportation, Imaging), Frequency Band (24â€“57 GHz, 57â€“86 GHz, 86â€“300 GHz), Product (Scanner systems, Radar and satellite communication systems, Telecommunication equipment, Other products), License Type (Light licensed frequency millimeter wave, Unlicensed frequency millimeter wave, Fully licensed frequency millimeter wave), Component (Antennas & transceiver components, Frequency sources & related components, Communication & networking components, Imaging components, RF & radio components, Sensors & controls, Interface components, Power & battery components, Other components)

The regional analysis of Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.

In May 2016, Farran Technology Ltd collaborated with Copper Mountain Technologies, a developer of innovative RF test and measurement solutions to launch CobaltFxâ€”an advanced technology that provides a millimeter-wave frequency extension solution built on a 9 GHz Vector Network Analyser (VNA).

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Highlights of the Report

• The future prospects of the global Millimeter Wave Technology market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

• The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

• The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

• The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

• The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Millimeter Wave Technology market.

