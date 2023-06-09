Business Cloud Storage Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 | Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Box

Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Business Cloud Storage Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Business Cloud Storage market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Alibaba Cloud (China), AWS (United States), Box (United States), Citrix (United States), Code 42 Software Inc., Dell Technologies (United States), Dropbox (United States), Fujitsu (Japan), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Huawei (China), Oracle (United States), Rackspace Technology (United States), HPE (United States).

The rise in the outbreak of global pandemic COVID 19 is projected to have a positive impact on demand for business cloud services and solutions. Amidst the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus infection, businesses encouraging their employees to work from home. The upsurging demand for backup of growing business data set coupled with the need for making this data available to employees working remotely is boosting the demand for cloud storage solutions. North America will maintain the largest share of cloud workloads by 2020.

Influencing Market Trend

Increasing demand for hybrid cloud solutions and services

Rise of containerization

Market Drivers

Growing data volumes across enterprises

Growing need to provide the remote workforce with ubiquitous access to data and files

Opportunities:

The emergence of distributed storage arrays

Infusion of AI to achieve data integrity

Challenges:

Data privacy and security concerns

Analysis by Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Application (Primary Storage Solution, Backup Storage Solution, Cloud Storage Gateway Solution, Data Movement And Access Solution), End User Industry (Information Technology And Telecommunication, Healthcare And Pharmaceutical, Education And Training, Manufacturing And Automotive, Marketing And Advertising, Financial Services And Insurance, Others), Organization Size (SME’s, Large Organization), Offerings (Solution, Services)

The regional analysis of Global Business Cloud Storage Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.

On 2nd July, Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group is to launch its third datacentre in Indonesia early next year.

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Highlights of the Report

• The future prospects of the global Business Cloud Storage market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

• The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

• The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

• The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

• The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Business Cloud Storage market.

