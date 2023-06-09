Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2031

The Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Report by Global Insight Services is the single and trusted source of information for the Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market. This report provides an analysis of the market impact of the latest market disruptions such as the Russian-Ukraine War and Covid-19. The report provides a qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. The report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by category, product type, application, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of recent events such as key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, and M&A activity in the market.

A tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS typically uses wireless technology to transmit tire pressure readings to a receiver located inside the vehicle, and it may also include visual and/or audible alerts to notify the driver when a tire’s inflation pressure is low.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for A Sample –https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS23219/

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) technology.

One is the increasing use of sensors to monitor tire pressure. This is being driven by the need for more accurate and timely information about tire pressure.

Another trend is the use of wireless technology to transmit data from the sensors to the TPMS. This is being driven by the need for more flexibility in how data is collected and transmitted.

Finally, there is a trend towards more sophisticated data analysis. This is being driven by the need for more accurate and timely information about tire pressure.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Tire Pressure Monitoring System market are as follows:

1. Increasing vehicle safety concerns: With the increasing number of road accidents and fatalities, there is a growing need for vehicle safety features such as TPMS. This is expected to drive the growth of the TPMS market.

2. Stringent government regulations: Government regulations mandating the installation of TPMS in vehicles are expected to fuel the growth of the TPMS market.

3. Technological advancements: The development of advanced TPMS systems with features such as real-time monitoring and wireless connectivity is expected to drive the growth of the TPMS market.

4. Rising vehicle ownership: The increasing number of vehicles on the road is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for TPMS.

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement –https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS23219/

Market Segments

By Technology

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial vehicles

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

The Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America The Middle East Africa



Key Players

The Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market report includes players such as Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, DENSO Corporation, Mobileye, Aptiv Plc, Veoneer Inc., Autoliv Inc., Valeo SA, Magna International, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. and Panasonic Corporation.

Purchase your copy now – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS23219/

Global Insight Services can help you:

A 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

Deep segmentation that can be customized according to your requirements

Free consultation with the chief analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with every report purchase

Robust and transparent research methodology

About the Global Insights service:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, USA. We are committed to providing the highest quality data, analytics and tools to meet all of our clients’ market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of your results, robust and transparent research methodology, and excellent service.

Contact us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/

Phone: +1–833–761–1700