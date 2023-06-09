Thermic Fluid Market Size with Growth Opportunities, Top Countries Data, Future Trends and Share with Revenue Forecast 2022 to 2031

The Global Thermic Fluid Market Report by Global Insight Services is the single and trusted source of information for the Thermic Fluid Market. This report provides an analysis of the market impact of the latest market disruptions such as the Russian-Ukraine War and Covid-19. The report provides a qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. The report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by category, product type, application, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of recent events such as key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, and M&A activity in the market.

Thermic fluid, also known as heat transfer fluid, is a type of liquid that is used to transfer heat from one point to another. Thermic fluids are typically used in heat exchangers, where they are used to transfer heat from a hot fluid to a cold fluid. Thermic fluids are also used in some types of heaters, such as those used in the food industry. Thermic fluids are usually made from a variety of different materials, including water, oil, and glycol.

Key Trends

Thermic fluid technology is constantly evolving to meet the needs of industry. Some of the key trends in this area include:

1. Increased Efficiency: Thermic fluid technology is becoming increasingly efficient, with new designs and materials resulting in better heat transfer and lower energy consumption.

2. Greater Versatility: Thermic fluids are being used in a wider range of applications, such as solar thermal energy storage, due to their versatile nature.

3. Improved Safety: New thermic fluid formulations and designs are resulting in improved safety profiles, making them ideal for use in hazardous environments.

4. Reduced Cost: As thermic fluid technology advances, the cost of these systems is decreasing, making them more affordable for businesses and consumers alike.

Market Segments

The thermic fluid market bifurcated on the basis of type, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into mineral oils, silicon & aromatics, glycols, and others. By end-user, it is analyzed across food & beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The thermic fluid market report includes players such as Solutia Inc., Dow Chemical’s Co., ExxonMobil, Shell Corporation, BP, BASF SE, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., DuBois Chemicals Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., and Lubrex FZC.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Thermic Fluid market are the increasing demand for thermal management solutions in various end-use industries, such as electronics, automotive, and chemical processing, and the growing adoption of thermic fluids as a heat transfer medium in these industries. Other factors driving the market growth include the favorable properties of thermic fluids, such as high thermal stability, low toxicity, and low flammability, and the increasing government regulations mandating the use of thermal fluids in certain applications.

The electronics industry is a major end-use market for thermic fluids and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for thermic fluids in the electronics industry can be attributed to the increasing use of these fluids in the manufacturing of semiconductors, printed circuit boards, and other electronic components. Thermic fluids are used in the semiconductor manufacturing process to remove excess heat generated by the semiconductor chips during the fabrication process. The automotive industry is another major end-use market for thermic fluids and is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The use of thermic fluids in the automotive industry is primarily for engine cooling and transmission fluid applications.

The Asia-Pacific is the largest market for thermic fluids, due to the presence of a large number of end-use industries in the region. The market in North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for thermic fluids from the automotive and electronics industries in the region. The market in Europe is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

