Tuberculosis Treatment Drugs Market May Set Huge Growth by 2028

Global Tuberculosis Treatment Drugs Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Tuberculosis Treatment Drugs Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Johnson & Johnson (United States), Lupin Limited (India), Pfizer Inc. (United States), Eli Lilly and Company (United States), Labatec Pharma SA (Jordan), Mylan N.V (United States), Sanofi S.A (France), Sandoz S.A (Germany)

Tuberculosis Treatment Drugs Market Definition:

Tuberculosis remains a global public health concern. According to the World Health Organization, in 2017, the annual incidence of Tuberculosis (TB) in India was 2.8 million cases, with an estimated 147,000 multi-drug resistant cases. India has the second highest estimation of HIV-TB co-infection 87,000 cases per year. The TB treatment drugs market is expected to witness high growth in the coming years due to development of shorter-regimen drug treatments and availability of private and public funding. About one third of the worlds’s population is suffering with latent tuberculosis, people infected with mycobacterium infection have a 10% risk to fall ill with tuberculosis, however people with compromised immunity such as HIV, diabetes and tobacco addiction are at a higher risk to get tuberculosis.TB is second to HIV as it is the leading infectious killer of the adults worldwide. Apart from its health consequences, there are many economic impact of the disease which is staggering, making TB a major contributor to poverty.

Market Trend:

Increasing government and non-government initiatives i.e. DOTS to eradicate tuberculosis

Promising pipeline for the treatment of tuberculosis.

Market Drivers:

High incidence of drug-susceptible (DS) tuberculosis (TB)

Increase in multi-drug resistant (MDR) TB cases

Growth in R&D efforts towards Drug Development.

Market Opportunities:

Extensive awareness campaigns and initiatives by various governments to curb the menace is providing an opportunity to the market.

The Global Tuberculosis Treatment Drugs Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Active TB, Latent TB), Application (Hospital, Clinic, Durgstore), Drugs (First Line anti-TB Drugs, Second Line anti- TB Drugs)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

