Worldwide Sales of Vaginal Speculas are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period – Welch Allyn, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CooperSurgical Inc., Becton

The global vaginal specula market was valued at USD 853 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow further till USD 1297.3 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

A metallic tool called a vaginal speculum is used to widen the vaginal entrance. The gynaecologist uses it to visually examine the cervix and vaginal wall. The gynaecologist may also use the vaginal speculum to gather cervical cells for a pap smear test, which is a diagnostic procedure for female cervical cancer. Vaginal speculums come in a variety of shapes and sizes on the market. Depending on the requirement for a vaginal examination, the gynaecologist must select the right kind of vaginal speculum.

Market Trends and Drivers

Over the next years, the Vaginal Speculum Market is anticipated to be driven by the rising incidence of cervical cancer among women, rising rates of cervical cancer diagnosis and treatment, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. The market is comprehensively evaluated in the study on the global vaginal speculum market.

The report provides a thorough analysis of the market’s key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive environment, and other important elements.

Global Vaginal Speculas Market Segmentation

By Product Type

One Blade

Two Blade

Three Blade

Others

By Material

Plastic

Stainless Steel

By Application

Diagnosis

Surgery

Major Players in the Global Vaginal Speculas Market

The report analyses the major key players such as Welch Allyn, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CooperSurgical Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Teleflex Inc., Robinson Healthcare, Integra Lifesciences, Dynarex Corporation, Steris, and OBP Medical Corporation among others.

