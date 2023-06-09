Service Robotics Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2021-2031 | AB Electrolux, Aethon, Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., iRobot Corporation

New York, According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Service Robotics Market” is expected to grow by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Service robotics is a sub-field of robotics that deals with the design and deployment of robots for use in a service capacity. This includes tasks such as cleaning, maintenance, security, and customer service. Service robots are usually designed to operate autonomously, with minimal or no human supervision, and are often equipped with sensors and other devices to help them navigate their environment and carry out their tasks.

Key Trends

Service robotics technology is developing rapidly, with new applications and capabilities appearing every year. Some of the key trends in this field include:

Increased autonomy: Service robots are becoming increasingly autonomous, with the ability to perform tasks with minimal human intervention.

Improved sensors and navigation: Service robots are equipped with ever-more sophisticated sensors and navigation systems, allowing them to operate in complex environments.

Increased networking and connectivity: Service robots are increasingly connected to each other and to other devices and systems, enabling them to share data and information.

Enhanced artificial intelligence: Service robots are incorporating more advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, making them more capable of understanding and responding to their surroundings.

Greater physical capabilities: Service robots are being designed with greater strength and dexterity, allowing them to handle more challenging tasks.

Key Drivers

Service robotics is a rapidly growing market with numerous applications in a variety of industries. The key drivers of this market are the increasing demand for automation and the need for cost-effective solutions. Service robots are used in a variety of applications such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and retail. They are capable of performing tasks such as cleaning, inspection, and maintenance.

The healthcare industry is one of the largest users of service robots. These robots are used for tasks such as disinfection, delivery of drugs and supplies, and patient handling. They help to reduce the spread of infection and improve patient safety. In the manufacturing industry, service robots are used for tasks such as welding, material handling, and assembly. They help to improve productivity and quality while reducing costs.

Key Market Segments

The global service robotics market is segmented by type, component, application, and geography. By type, it is classified into professional service robots and personal service robots. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. By application, it is segmented into healthcare, defense, domestic, construction, logistics, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global service robotics market report are AB Electrolux, Aethon, Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.

