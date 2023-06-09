Automotive Camera Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2021-2031 | Aptiv PLC, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, OmniVision Technologies

New York, According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Automotive Camera Market” is expected to grow by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An automotive camera is a type of camera that is typically used in vehicles for the purpose of recording images or videos. There are various types of automotive cameras available in the market, which can be used for different purposes such as recording traffic violations, capturing scenic beauty while driving, or recording any incidents that occur while driving.

Some of the popular types of automotive cameras include dash cams, helmet cams, and rear-view cams. Dash cams are usually mounted on the dashboard of the vehicle and are used to record the view through the windshield. Helmet cams are mounted on the helmet of the driver or any other occupants of the vehicle and are used to record the view from their perspective. Rear-view cams are usually mounted on the rear of the vehicle and are used to record the view behind the vehicle.

Most of the automotive cameras available in the market today are equipped with features such as night vision, wide-angle lens, and high-definition recording. These features make them ideal for recording clear images or videos even in low-light conditions or at night. Automotive cameras are becoming increasingly popular among vehicle owners as they provide a convenient and affordable way to record important events or moments while driving.

Key Trends

The key trends in automotive camera technology are:

1. Increasing demand for safety features: With the increasing number of accidents and fatalities on the road, the demand for safety features in vehicles is increasing. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the automotive camera technology market.

2. Stringent government regulations: Government regulations for vehicle safety are becoming more stringent. This is another factor driving the growth of the automotive camera technology market.

4. Increasing adoption of ADAS: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are becoming more popular, as they offer various safety features, such as lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and automatic braking. This is expected to drive the growth of the automotive camera technology market.

5. Increasing production of vehicles: The production of vehicles is increasing globally, due to the increasing demand from consumers. This is expected to drive the growth of the automotive camera technology market.

Key Drivers

The global automotive camera market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the rising demand for luxury vehicles are the key drivers for the market.

ADAS are systems that help drivers in various tasks such as parking, lane changing, and collision avoidance. These systems use sensors and cameras to detect the surroundings of the vehicle and provide information to the driver. The increasing demand for safety features in vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the automotive camera market.

Luxury vehicles are equipped with advanced features such as night vision, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. These features use cameras to provide information to the driver. The rising demand for luxury vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the automotive camera market.

Key Market Segments

By Technology

• Thermal Camera

• Digital Camera

• Infrared Camera

Key Market Players

• Automation Engineering Inc.

• Aptiv PLC

• Autoliv Inc.

• Continental AG

• OmniVision Technologies

• Magna International Inc.

• Mobileye N.V.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Stonkam Co., Ltd.

