Europe Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market to See Profit with an increasing CAGR Value of 4.0% during 2020-2027

The aircraft maintenance tooling market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 749.55 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1,020.07 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0 % from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market are: Frank Brown & Son Ltd., Norbar Torque Tools Ltd., Inspection Technologies Ltd., PROTO, Red Box AviatioN, Hydro Systems AG

The commercial aircraft industry is constantly boosting since the past few years. Several operators in this industry are robustly focusing on the development, manufacturing, overhaul, and rebuilding of airplanes, helicopters, aircraft engines as well as several other components and subsystems for the commercial sector. Increase in air travel in developing economies, rise in production of commercial aircraft, and infrastructure developments are driving the demand for commercial aircraft components. The biggest giants in the aerospace industry, such as Airbus and Boeing, are highly indulged in the production of commercial aircraft. They design, manufacture, and sell the commercial aircraft along with fleet support services, primarily to the commercial airline industry in Europe. In 2019, Airbus delivered a massive number of commercial aircraft, which would boost the production of commercial aircraft in the market. Hence, emerging production rate by these top companies is expected to drive the demand for commercial aircraft across the world. Increasing integration of several equipment in the commercial aircraft, such as avionics systems and engine control and monitoring that operate at peak efficiency is demanding the deployment of maintenance tooling for enhanced operation. Thus, rising integration of advanced equipment in the aircraft demands the timely maintenance and replacement of these equipment for proper functioning of the commercial aircraft.

