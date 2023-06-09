Increasing Demand for Food Globally Drives the Agriculture IoT Market | 3M, Testo AG, Horiba Ltd

The Agriculture IoT is the application of the Internet of Things technology to the agricultural sector. The Agriculture IoT includes sensors, devices, and software that are used to collect data and information about crops, livestock, and other aspects of agriculture. This data is then used to improve the efficiency of agricultural production, including the management of irrigation, fertilization, and pest control.

Key Trends

There are four key trends in Agriculture IoT technology:

1. Increased connectivity and data sharing: Farmers are using more and more connected devices to collect data about their crops and soil. This data is then shared with other farmers, agronomists, and agricultural researchers to help improve yields and decrease inputs.

2. Automation and machine learning: Farmers are using automation and machine learning to automate tasks such as crop monitoring, irrigation, and fertilizer application. This reduces the need for manual labor, freeing up farmers’ time to focus on other tasks.

3. Precision agriculture: Farmers are using precision agriculture techniques to target specific areas of their fields with inputs such as water, fertilizer, and pesticides. This allows them to use inputs more efficiently and reduce wastage.

4. Sustainability: Farmers are increasingly using sustainable practices such as no-till farming and cover cropping to reduce their impact on the environment.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the agriculture IoT market. One is the increasing demand for food globally. The world population is projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, and the United Nations estimates that food production will need to increase by 70% to meet this demand. Agriculture IoT can help farmers increase yields and produce food more efficiently.

Another key driver is the need for sustainability. Agriculture is a major contributor to climate change, accounting for about 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Agriculture IoT can help farmers reduce their environmental impact by using data to optimize irrigation, fertilizer use, and other inputs.

Finally, the increasing cost of farm inputs is a key driver of the agriculture IoT market. Farm inputs such as seed, fertilizer, and pesticides have been getting more expensive in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue.

Market Segments

The global Agriculture IoT Market is segmented based on system, application, farm type and region. By system, it is classified into automation and control systems, sensing and monitoring devices, livestock monitoring hardware, fish farming hardware, smart greenhouse hardware, and software. Based on application, it is divided into precision farming, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, and fish farm monitoring. By farm type, the market is segmented into large, mid-sized and small farms. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Companies

The key players operating in the agriculture IoT market include Deere & Company , Trimble Inc, AGCO Corporation, DeLaval , Raven Industries Inc. , GEA Group AG , Komatsu Ltd, Ponsse PLC , Farmer Edge Inc, DICKEY-john , CropX, Inc, The Climate Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc, AgJunction Inc, Antelliq Corporation, and TeeJet Technologies .

