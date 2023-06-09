Growing Popularity of Plant-Based Diets is Driving the Market for Meat Substitutes | ADM, DuPont, Kerry Group

A meat substitute is a food product that tastes and looks like meat but is made from plant-based ingredients. The most common meat substitutes are made from soy, but there are also meat substitutes made from wheat, peas, and other plant-based ingredients.

There are many reasons why people might choose to eat meat substitutes instead of meat. Some people do it for health reasons, as meat substitutes are usually lower in saturated fat and cholesterol than meat. Others do it for environmental reasons, as producing meat requires a lot of resources (such as water and land) and contributes to greenhouse gas emissions.

Download Free Sample of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20451

Key Trends

There are three key trends in meat substitutes technology:

Increased focus on healthy and sustainable alternatives to meat

Increased interest in plant-based meat substitutes

Increased availability of meat substitutes

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the meat substitutes market are the rising health consciousness among consumers and the growing awareness of the environmental impact of meat production.

The growing popularity of plant-based diets is also driving the market for meat substitutes.

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20451

Market Segments:

The Meat Substitutes Market is segmented by product, source, type, form and region. By product, the market is divided into tofu, tempeh, seitan, quorn and others. Based on source, it is segmented into soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein and others. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into concentrates, isolates and textured. By form, it is segmented into solid and liquid. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Purchase This Market Research Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS20451

Key Market Players:

The Meat Substitutes Market includes players such as ADM, Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont, Kerry Group, Roquette Frères, PURIS, Axiom Foods, Sonic Biochem Ltd, Wilmar International Limited and Cargill.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Groundbreaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

New Report Published by Global Insight Services: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, USA. We are committed to providing the highest quality data, analytics and tools to meet all of our clients’ market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of your output, robust and transparent research methodology, and excellent service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/