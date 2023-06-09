Network Access Control (NAC) Market is driven by increasing demand for data security | Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Inc., CyberCyte, Extreme Networks, Forescout Technologies

The Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market Report by Global Insight Services is the single and trusted source of information for the Network Access Control (NAC) Market . This report provides an analysis of the market impact of the latest market disruptions such as the Russian-Ukraine War and Covid-19. The report provides a qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. The report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by category, product type, application, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of recent events such as key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, and M&A activity in the market.

Network Access Control (NAC) is a security measure that can be used to control which devices are allowed to access a network. NAC can be used to restrict access to a network based on factors such as the device’s MAC address, IP address, or other properties. NAC can also be used to quarantine devices that do not meet security requirements, such as devices that do not have the latest security patches installed.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report –https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS23852/

Key Trends

The key trends in Network Access Control (NAC) technology are:

-The move from hardware-based to software-based NAC solutions: This trend is driven by the need for more flexibility and scalability in NAC deployments, as well as the need to reduce costs.

-The move from stand-alone NAC solutions to integrated NAC solutions: This trend is driven by the need for a more comprehensive approach to network security, as well as the need for better integration with other security solutions.

-The move from traditional NAC to Cloud-based NAC solutions: This trend is driven by the need for a more flexible and scalable NAC solution, as well as the need for better integration with cloud-based applications and services.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Network Access Control (NAC) market are the increasing need for data security, the need for compliance with regulatory mandates, and the increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies.

The increasing need for data security is driven by the increasing number of data breaches and the resulting costs.

The need for compliance with regulatory mandates is driven by the increasing number of laws and regulations that require companies to take measures to protect data. For example, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union requires companies to take steps to protect the personal data of EU citizens.

The increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies is driven by the increasing number of employees who use their own devices for work. This trend is expected to continue, as more employees expect to be able to use their own devices for work.

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement –https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS23852/

Market Segments

The Network Access Control (NAC) Market is segmented by component, organization size, application, and region. By component, the market is divided into hardware, software and services. Based on organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of application, it is classified into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Network Access Control (NAC) Market includes players such as Auconet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Inc., CyberCyte, Extreme Networks, Forescout Technologies, Fortinet Inc., Genians Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) and InfoExpress.

Buy Now – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS23852

Global Insight Services can help you:

A 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

Deep segmentation that can be customized according to your requirements

Free consultation with the chief analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with every report purchase

Robust and transparent research methodology

New Report Published by Global Insight Services: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/

About the Global Insights service:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, USA. We are committed to providing the highest quality data, analytics and tools to meet all of our clients’ market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of your results, robust and transparent research methodology, and excellent service.

Contact us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/

Phone: +1–833–761–1700