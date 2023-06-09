Mobile CRM Industry Showing Impressive Growth during Forecast Period 2021 – 2031 | IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Global Mobile CRM Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Mobile CRM Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Mobile CRM is a type of customer relationship management (CRM) software that is designed for use on mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets. Mobile CRM apps typically have many of the same features as traditional CRM software, such as the ability to track and manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, and marketing campaigns. However, mobile CRM apps are designed to be used on the go, which means they are often more streamlined and user-friendly than their desktop counterparts.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Mobile CRM technology.

One is the increasing use of mobile devices to access CRM systems. This is due to the increasing popularity of smartphones and tablets, as well as the increasing number of businesses that are using cloud-based CRM systems.

Another trend is the increasing use of voice recognition and natural language processing to interact with CRM systems. This is due to the increasing accuracy of these technologies, as well as the fact that they allow users to interact with CRM systems using their voice.

Finally, there is an increasing trend towards the use of location-based services to provide information to users about nearby customers or prospects.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the mobile CRM market which include the following:

The increasing popularity of smartphones and tablets: The increasing popularity of smartphones and tablets has been a key driver of the mobile CRM market.

The need for real-time access to customer data: Another key driver of the mobile CRM market is the need for real-time access to customer data.

The increasing number of small and medium businesses: Another key driver of the mobile CRM market is the increasing number of small and medium businesses.

Market Segments

The mobile CRM market is segmented by enterprise size, end-user, and region. By enterprise size, the market is classified into large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises. Based on the end-user, it is bifurcated into BFSI, telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global mobile CRM market includes players such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Amdocs, Infor, Pegasystems Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., SugarCRM, and others.

