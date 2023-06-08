Frozen Drinks Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Red Bull Gmbh, General Mills, Pepsico

Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Frozen Drinks Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Frozen Drinks market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are The Coca-Cola Company (United States), Red Bull Gmbh (Austria), General Mills (United States), Claffey’s Frozen Cocktails (United States), Pepsico (United States), Kraft Heinz Company (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Unilever (United Kingdom), L’Arche Green N.V. (Netherlands).

Frozen drinks, also known as slush, slushy is flavored ice. Frozen drinks are made by freezing non-carbonated drinks. These have a crunchy texture and are available in a wide range of flavors. The demand for to-go beverages is on the rise owing to a fast-paced lifestyle of consumers worldwide. Frozen drinks are usually classified as non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverages and are maintained at a temperature lower than their freezing point henceforth doesnâ€™t require refrigeration by serving time. It can be used at stores and can be served immediately using an icebox or by mixing some water.

In 2018, Coca-Cola launched the worldâ€™s first official Coke slushy. It is sold both frozen and unfrozen, allowing customers the option to take the pouches home and freeze them themselves. It is available in pouches which enables consumers to massage it as much as they like to get their preferred level of crunchiness.

Influencing Market Trend

The Market for Low-Calorie Frozen Drinks is on the Rise

Market Drivers

High Demand from Tropical Regions where Temperature is Mostly High

Rising Market for Packaged Foods Is Boosting the Market Further

Opportunities:

The Boom of Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Will Boost Sales

Rising Temprature and Global Warming May Boost Demand

Challenges:

Excessive Consumption Leads to Weak Immunity



Analysis by Type (Alcoholic Drinks, Non-Alcoholic Drinks), Application (Hyper & Supermarket, Speciality Stores, Convenience Stores), Sales Channels (Retail, Food Service)

