Insurance Big Data Analytics Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Deloitte, Pegasystems, Verisk Analytics

Insurance analytics is the integration of data analytics to the Actuarial industry and the Insurance industry as a whole. Building analytic capability improves customer service and reduces cost-to-serve. Insurance analytics provides Insurers with capabilities that address a variety of issues across marketing, service, and sales as well as enterprise operations. The digital revolution has permitted the storage of large and diverse amounts of data. This is referred to as big data because of its complexity for the traditional data processing techniques. For insurance, big data is referred to as unstructured and /or structured data being used to influence the underwriting, rating, pricing, marketing, and handling of claims. Structured data is data in tables and defined fields. While the unstructured data is referred to as social media posting, typed reports, and recorded interviews. Predictive analytics allows insurers to use big data to forecast future happenings. This process uses several techniques such as insurance data mining, statistical modeling, and machine learning. Insurers use big data in some ways. The reduction of fraud through better identification techniques is one of the ways insurers use big data. They also use it to improve solvency, facilitate better claims, create operational efficiencies, and improve market effectiveness. There exist some concerns regarding big data which include complexity and volume, lack of transparency, and cyberthreats to the stored data. The period of big data brings both positive and negative impacts to the society. The job of the state insurer is to ensure regulations and regulatory activities sufficiently protect the customers from harm. Big data has tremendous potential to positively affect insurers and consumers. According to Yes Magazine, the implementation of Big Data has resulted in 30% better access to insurance services, 40-70% cost savings, and 60% higher fraud detection rates. However, all disruptive technologies bring challenges.

On September 19th, 2020, Majesco had announced the Launch of its L&A Insurance Data & Analytics Platform. The intent behind this move was to enhance Risk solutions, Fraud & Identity offerings through Emailage’s solutions.

Influencing Market Trend

The Growing Trend in Acceptance of Advanced Analytics Techniques

Market Drivers

The Mounting Requirement of Analyzing the Insurance Data

The Rising Adoption of Data-Driven Decision Making

Opportunities:

The Rise in New Technology Elements like Big Data and AI Promote the Growing Usage of Data Analytics in the Insurance Industry

Increasing Adoption of IoT Insurance

Challenges:

To Bridge the Wide Gap Between Data Analytics and Business Arena

Difficulties in Integration of Big Data Structures or Mechanism with Existing Systems

Analysis by Type (Tools, Services), Application (Risk Assessment, Claim Assessment, Process Optimization, Client Management, Others), Organization Size (Large Scale Enterprises, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), End-Users (Insurance Companies, Government Bodies, Consultancy Services, Third-Party Administrators)

The regional analysis of Global Insurance Big Data Analytics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.

On May 07, 2020, LexisNexis Risk Solutions had acquired Emailage which is a fraud prevention solutions provider at USD 480 million.

