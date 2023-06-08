5G services Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Airtel, BT Group, China Mobile

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global 5G services market to witness a CAGR of 65.8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global 5G Services Market Breakdown by Application (Consumer, Enterprises) by Type (mMTC and URLLC, eMBB, FWA) by Verticals (Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Agriculture, Oil & Gas and Mining, BFSI, Construction, Real Estate) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The 5G services market size is estimated to increase by USD 792.67 Billion at a CAGR of 65.8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5.13 Billion.

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on 5G services Market Insights, to 2028″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the 5G services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Airtel (India), BT Group (United Kingdom), China Mobile (China), China Telecom (China), Deutsche Telecom (Germany), du (UAE), Korea Telecom (Korea), Sprint (United States), Saudi Telecom Company (Saudi Arabia), SK Telecom (South Korea), Telstra (Australia), Vodafone (United Kingdom), Verizon (United States)

Definition:

The 5G services market refers to the commercial services and applications that are built on the fifth generation of mobile networking technology, known as 5G. This market includes various services such as enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra-reliable and low-latency communication (URLLC), and massive machine type communication (mMTC).

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of 5G services Market: mMTC and URLLC, eMBB, FWA

Key Applications/end-users of 5G services Market: Consumer, Enterprises

Market Trends:

Development of Connected IOT Devices

Market Drivers:

Rapid Increase in the Connected IOT Devices

Market Opportunities:

Transition From on-premise Legacy System to cloud-based Solution

List of players profiled in this report: Airtel (India), BT Group (United Kingdom), China Mobile (China), China Telecom (China), Deutsche Telecom (Germany), du (UAE), Korea Telecom (Korea), Sprint (United States), Saudi Telecom Company (Saudi Arabia), SK Telecom (South Korea), Telstra (Australia), Vodafone (United Kingdom), Verizon (United States)

Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition

Overview of 5G services Market

5G services Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (mMTC and URLLC, eMBB, FWA)

5G services Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Consumer, Enterprises) (2022-2028)

5G services Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)

5G services Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)

5G services Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis

Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments

Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (mMTC and URLLC, eMBB, FWA)

Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of 5G services

5G services Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players

