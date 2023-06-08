Adventure Travel Market to See Competition Rise | TUI Group, Thomas Cook Group, Jet2 Holidays

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Adventure Travel market to witness a CAGR of 20.1% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Adventure Travel Market Breakdown by Application (Polar Region, Mountain, Submarine, Aerospace) by Type (Hard, Soft, Others) by Activity (Land-based Activity, Water-based Activity, Air-based Activity) by Type of Traveler (Solo, Friends/Group, Couple, Family) by Age Group (Below 20 Years, 20 – 30 Years, 30 – 50 Years, 50 Years and above) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Adventure Travel market size is estimated to increase by USD 56868 Million at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 112227 Million.

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Adventure Travel Market Insights, to 2028″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Adventure Travel market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are TUI Group (Germany), Thomas Cook Group (United Kingdom), Jet2 Holidays (United Kingdom), Cox & Kings Ltd (India), Lindblad Expeditions (United States), Travcoa (United States), Scott Dunn (United Kingdom), Abercrombie & Kent Ltd (United States), Micato Safaris (United States), Tauck (United States)

Definition:

Adventure travel refers to a type of tourism that involves exploring or experiencing new and challenging outdoor activities, often in remote or exotic locations. These activities can range from trekking, hiking, rock climbing, mountaineering, camping, kayaking, white-water rafting, bungee jumping, skydiving, and many other high-risk outdoor sports. Adventure travel appeals to people who seek a unique and exciting experience and are willing to take on physical challenges or risks. The adventure travel market includes various services and products such as travel packages, tours, accommodations, and specialized equipment, catering to the needs of adventure-seeking travelers.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Adventure Travel Market: Hard, Soft, Others

Key Applications/end-users of Adventure Travel Market: Polar Region, Mountain, Submarine, Aerospace

Market Trends:

Rising Inclination Towards undiscovered Regions

Market Drivers:

Increasing Government Support to Adventure Travel

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Disposable Income

Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition

Overview of Adventure Travel Market

Adventure Travel Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Hard, Soft, Others)

Adventure Travel Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Polar Region, Mountain, Submarine, Aerospace) (2022-2028)

Adventure Travel Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)

Adventure Travel Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)

Adventure Travel Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis

Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments

Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Hard, Soft, Others)

Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Adventure Travel

Adventure Travel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Adventure Travel Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.

