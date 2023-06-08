Bulk SMS Service Market by Excellent Revenue Growth: Twilio, Telesign, Vonage

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Bulk SMS Service market to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Bulk SMS Service Market Breakdown by Application (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises) by Type (Transactional Bulk SMS, Promotional Bulk SMS, Alert Based SMS, Personalized SMS) by End Users (Banks & Credit Card Companies, Educational Organizations, E-commerce Agencies, Hotel & Resorts, Media & Entertainment, Advertising & Events, Others) by Terminal Type (Mobile Based, Dekstop Based) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Bulk SMS Service market size is estimated to increase by USD 10.7 Billion at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 62.1 Billion.

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Bulk SMS Service Market Insights, to 2028″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Bulk SMS Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Twilio (United States), Telesign (United States), Vonage (United States), MessageBird (United States), Text Local (United Kingdom), Telnyx (United States), ClickSend (Australia), Textedly (United States), SlickText (United States), SMSCountry (India)

Definition:

Bulk SMS service refers to the distribution of a large number of SMS messages to a specific group of recipients, all at once. This service is commonly used by businesses, organizations, and individuals to promote their products and services, disseminate information, or communicate with their customers, clients, employees, or members.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Bulk SMS Service Market: Transactional Bulk SMS, Promotional Bulk SMS, Alert Based SMS, Personalized SMS

Key Applications/end-users of Bulk SMS Service Market: Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of AI for Bulk SMS Services

Market Drivers:

Increasing Focus on Promotional Activities

Market Opportunities:

Usage of Bulk SMS Service by Various Industries

List of players profiled in this report: Twilio (United States), Telesign (United States), Vonage (United States), MessageBird (United States), Text Local (United Kingdom), Telnyx (United States), ClickSend (Australia), Textedly (United States), SlickText (United States), SMSCountry (India)

