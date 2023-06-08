Hospital Bed Market to See Competition Rise | Linet Group, Paramount Bed Holdings, Getinge

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Hospital Bed Market Insights, to 2028″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Hospital Bed market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Linet Group SE (Sweden), Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Getinge AB (Sweden), Invacare Corporation (United States), Savaria Corporation (Canada), Stiegelmeyer Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany), Joerns Healthcare LLC. (United States, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare (United States), Stryker Corporation (United States), Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (United States)

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Hospital Bed market to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Hospital Bed Market Breakdown by Application (Intensive care beds, Non intensive care beds, Others) by Type (Electric Beds, Semi-Electric beds, Manual Beds, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Hospital Bed market size is estimated to increase by USD 3.76 Billion at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 3.39 Billion.

Definition:

The hospital bed market refers to the industry involved in the design, production, and distribution of beds used in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, and rehabilitation centers. Hospital beds are specialized medical equipment designed to provide comfort, support, and safety to patients while they receive medical care.

Market Trends:

Technological Advancement in Hospital Bed Management Software

Market Drivers:

The Need for Automating the Process of Bed Allocation to Patients aLong with Staff Productivity and Efficiency

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Hospital Bed Management Software From Developing Countries

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Hospital Bed Market: Electric Beds, Semi-Electric beds, Manual Beds, Others

Key Applications/end-users of Hospital Bed Market: Intensive care beds, Non intensive care beds, Others

With this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Hospital Bed Market?

What you should look for in a Hospital Bed

What trends are driving the Market

About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition

Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Hospital Bed vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.

List of players profiled in this report: Linet Group SE (Sweden), Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Getinge AB (Sweden), Invacare Corporation (United States), Savaria Corporation (Canada), Stiegelmeyer Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany), Joerns Healthcare LLC. (United States, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare (United States), Stryker Corporation (United States), Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (United States)

Who should get most benefit of this report?

Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Hospital Bed

Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Hospital Bed for large and enterprise level organizations

Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.

Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.



Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition

Overview of Hospital Bed Market

Hospital Bed Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Electric Beds, Semi-Electric beds, Manual Beds, Others)

Hospital Bed Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Intensive care beds, Non intensive care beds, Others) (2022-2028)

Hospital Bed Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)

Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)

Hospital Bed Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis

Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments

Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Electric Beds, Semi-Electric beds, Manual Beds, Others)

Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Hospital Bed

Hospital Bed Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players

