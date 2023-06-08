Air Brake System Market is Going to Boom : WABCO Holdings, Meritor, Haldex Brake Products

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Air Brake System Market Insights, to 2028″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Air Brake System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are WABCO Holdings (United States), Meritor (United States), Haldex Brake Products Corporation (United States), ZF (Germany), Wabtec (United States), Nabtesco (Japan), JK Co LLC (United States), Knorr Bermse (Germany), New York Air Brake LLC (United States), Westinghouse Air Brake Company (United States)

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Air Brake System market to witness a CAGR of 3.31% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Air Brake System Market Breakdown by Product Type (Air Disc Brake, Air Drum Brake) by Vehicle Type (Rigid Body, Heavy-Duty, Semi-Trailer, Bus) by Component (Compressor, Governor, Tank, Air Dryer, Foot Valve, Brake Chamber, Slack Adjuster) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Air Brake System market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.1 Billion at a CAGR of 3.31% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4.5 Billion.

Definition:

The air brake system market refers to the global industry involved in the production, sale, and distribution of air brake systems for commercial vehicles such as trucks, buses, and trailers. An air brake system is a type of braking system that uses compressed air to slow down or stop a vehicle. The system consists of several components, including air compressors, brake chambers, brake drums, valves, and hoses. The market encompasses all aspects of the air brake system industry, from manufacturing and distribution to aftermarket services such as maintenance and repair. The market is driven by the demand for safe and reliable braking systems in commercial vehicles, as well as regulations mandating the use of air brake systems in certain types of vehicles.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Air Brake System Market: Air Disc Brake, Air Drum Brake

Key Applications/end-users of Air Brake System Market:

Market Trends:

Growing Infrastructural Spending in Adopting Automated Systems

Market Drivers:

Robust Increase in Population across the Globe

Market Opportunities:

Mandatory Air Brake Installation for Load Carrying Vehicles and Increased Safety with Air Brake over Conventional Breaks

