Outdoor Foldable Solar Panels Market to See Huge Demand by 2030

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Outdoor Foldable Solar Panels Market Insights, to 2028″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Outdoor Foldable Solar Panels market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Goal Zero (United States) , Renogy (United States), Go Power (Canada), nker Innovations Ltd. (China), Suntactics (United States), Solar Frontier (Japan), BLUETTI (United States), PowerADD (United States), EcoFlow (United States), Acopower (United States), Nekteck (United States), Rockpals (United States), Jackery Inc (United States), Zamp Solar (United States), ECO-WORTHY (United States)

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Outdoor Foldable Solar Panels market to witness a CAGR of 20% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Outdoor Foldable Solar Panels Market Breakdown by Application (Emergency Power Backup, Recreational Activities, Remote Monitoring, Mobile Lights, Others) by Type (Mono Crystalline, Poly Crystalline, Amorphous, Others) by Capacity (Less than 50 MW, 50 to 150 MW, Above 150 MW) by End User (Transportation, Military & Defence, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Outdoor Foldable Solar Panels market size is estimated to increase by USD 449.76 Million at a CAGR of 20% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 464.31 Million.

Definition:

The outdoor foldable solar panels market refers to the segment of the solar panel industry that specializes in producing solar panels designed for outdoor use, particularly for portable or mobile applications. These solar panels are typically designed to be lightweight and foldable, making them easy to transport and set up in various locations. They are commonly used for camping, hiking, backpacking, and other outdoor activities where access to electrical power may be limited or nonexistent. The market for outdoor foldable solar panels includes both commercial and consumer products, with a variety of manufacturers producing panels in different sizes, shapes, and power ratings to meet the needs of different users.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Outdoor Foldable Solar Panels Market: Mono Crystalline, Poly Crystalline, Amorphous, Others

Key Applications/end-users of Outdoor Foldable Solar Panels Market: Emergency Power Backup, Recreational Activities, Remote Monitoring, Mobile Lights, Others

Market Trends:

The increasing demand for flexible or thin-film electronic devices necessitates the use of foldable panels

Market Drivers:

Increased investment in solar-powered consumer electronics propels market growth and Increasing government initiative and regulation drives the market growth

Market Opportunities:

Increasing shift toward renewable resources creates lucrative growth opportunities for the market and Rising awareness regarding environmental resources

List of players profiled in this report: Goal Zero (United States) , Renogy (United States), Go Power (Canada), nker Innovations Ltd. (China), Suntactics (United States), Solar Frontier (Japan), BLUETTI (United States), PowerADD (United States), EcoFlow (United States), Acopower (United States), Nekteck (United States), Rockpals (United States), Jackery Inc (United States), Zamp Solar (United States), ECO-WORTHY (United States)

