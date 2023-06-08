Insight Engines Software Market Shaping from Growth to Value: Yext, KnowledgeHound, Stravito

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Insight Engines Software Market Insights, to 2028″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insight Engines Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Yext (United States), KnowledgeHound (United States), Stravito (Netherlands), Keyspider (United States), IBM (United States), Comintelli (United States), Turing (United States), Open Text Corporation (Canada), Coveo Solutions Inc (Canada), Sharpr (United States), Mindbreeze (Austria)

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Insight Engines Software market to witness a CAGR of 25.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Insight Engines Software Market Breakdown by Application (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, End-User Industries) by Type (Software, Services) by Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs)) by Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Insight Engines Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 2652.92 Million at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 926.01 Million.

Definition:

Insight Engines Software is a type of software that uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms to allow users to search, analyze, and visualize large amounts of data quickly and easily. The software enables users to ask questions using natural language and receive relevant and actionable insights, instead of relying on traditional keyword-based search methods.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Insight Engines Software Market: Software, Services

Key Applications/end-users of Insight Engines Software Market: BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, End-User Industries

Market Trends:

Need for Sustaining Improved Strategic Risk Management

Market Drivers:

Need for Advanced Search and Natural Access for In-Depth Analysis

Market Opportunities:

Rising Significance of AI Technologies for Data Insights

Predictive Insights for Businesses is Expected to Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market

List of players profiled in this report: Yext (United States), KnowledgeHound (United States), Stravito (Netherlands), Keyspider (United States), IBM (United States), Comintelli (United States), Turing (United States), Open Text Corporation (Canada), Coveo Solutions Inc (Canada), Sharpr (United States), Mindbreeze (Austria)

