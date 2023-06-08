Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market Parts Market Is Dazzling Worldwide

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market Insights, to 2028″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Computing in Retail Banking market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Adobe (United States), Alphabet (United States), Amazon (United States), Ellie Mae (United States), IBM (United States), Infosys (India), Intuit (United States), Medidata (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States)

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cloud Computing in Retail Banking market to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market Breakdown by Application (Revenue Management, Wealth Management System, Account Management, Customer Management, Others) by Type (Public Clouds, Private Clouds, Hybrid Clouds) by Service Models (Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Cloud Computing in Retail Banking market size is estimated to increase by USD 74.39 Billion at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 405.65 Billion.

Definition:

Cloud computing in retail banking refers to the use of cloud-based services, such as software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS), to provide banking services to retail customers. In this model, the banks outsource the management of their computing resources and applications to a third-party cloud service provider, which enables them to offer services such as online banking, mobile banking, and other digital services. The use of cloud computing in retail banking can help banks to improve their operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance their customer experience. However, it also poses some risks, such as data security and compliance issues, which need to be carefully managed.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market: Public Clouds, Private Clouds, Hybrid Clouds

Key Applications/end-users of Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market: Revenue Management, Wealth Management System, Account Management, Customer Management, Others

Market Trends:

Increasing adoption of cloud computing: Retail banks are increasingly adopting cloud computing to improve their agility, scalability, and flexibility. This trend is driven by the need to reduce IT costs and improve the speed and efficiency of service delivery.

Market Drivers:

Cost savings: One of the primary drivers of cloud adoption in retail banking is cost savings. Cloud computing allows banks to reduce their IT infrastructure costs by outsourcing hardware and software maintenance to third-party providers.

Market Opportunities:

Enhanced customer experience: Cloud computing provides retail banks with the opportunity to enhance their customer experience by delivering personalized services and products through digital channels.

List of players profiled in this report: Adobe (United States), Alphabet (United States), Amazon (United States), Ellie Mae (United States), IBM (United States), Infosys (India), Intuit (United States), Medidata (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States)

