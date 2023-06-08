Surveillance Robots Market to See Huge Demand by 2030

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Surveillance Robots market to witness a CAGR of 14.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Surveillance Robots Market Breakdown by Application (Government, Military, Transportation, Others) by Type (Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV)) by Surveillance Equipment (Camera, Radar, Sonar, Sensors, Recorders, GPS) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Surveillance Robots market size is estimated to increase by USD 8391.8 Million at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 6733.5 Million.

The surveillance robots market refers to the segment of the robotics industry that designs, manufactures, and sells robots for the purpose of monitoring, patrolling, and securing various indoor and outdoor environments. These robots can be remotely operated or autonomously function, and they are equipped with advanced technologies such as cameras, sensors, and artificial intelligence to detect and respond to potential threats, provide situational awareness, and assist with various security and surveillance tasks. The surveillance robots market serves a wide range of applications, including military and defense, public safety, industrial, commercial, and residential security, and border control.

Surveillance Robots market – Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Upsurging Need for Surveillance Robots Due to Increasing Security Concerns across the Globe.

Surveillance Robots market – Competition Analysis

The global Surveillance Robots market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are ATLAS ELEKTRONIK (Germany), AirRobot GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Endeavor Robotics (United States), Northrop Grumman (United States), SMP Robotics (United States), HANGZHOU HIKROBOT TECHNOLOGY (China), Robosoft Systems (India), Hoyarobot (South Korea), Knightscope Inc. (United States), Omnitech Robotics (United States).

Surveillance Robots market – Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific will provide maximum growth opportunities in Surveillance Robots market. According to our research, the region will account for 31% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by Increasing Demand for IoT Enabled and Artificially Intelligent Survellience Robots.

What key data is demonstrated in this Surveillance Robots market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Surveillance Robots market between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the Surveillance Robots market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle Eastand Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

Thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Surveillance Robots market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

– Overview of Surveillance Robots Market

– Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

– Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry

– Surveillance Robots Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

– Surveillance Robots Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

– Surveillance Robots Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

– Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

– Surveillance Robots Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

– Competitive Situation and Trends

– Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

– Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

– Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

– Surveillance Robots Cost Analysis

– Marketing Strategy Analysis

– Research Conclusions

