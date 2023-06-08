Smart and Intelligent Pumps Market – Massive Growth Ahead | Xylem, ITT, Yaskawa Electric, Flowserve

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart and Intelligent Pumps market to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Smart and Intelligent Pumps Market Breakdown by Application (Oil and Gas Industry, Water and Wastewater Industry, Power Industry, Chemical Industry) by Type (Centrifugal Pump, Positive Displacement Pump, ) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Smart and Intelligent Pumps market size is estimated to increase by USD 1410.9 Million at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2680 Million.

The Smart and Intelligent Pumps market refers to the market for pumps that are equipped with advanced technologies such as sensors, controllers, and communication systems, which enable them to operate more efficiently, accurately, and reliably than traditional pumps. These pumps can sense changes in pressure, temperature, and flow rate and adjust their operations accordingly, thus optimizing energy consumption and reducing maintenance costs. They are also capable of communicating with other devices and systems, providing real-time data and enabling remote monitoring and control. The Smart and Intelligent Pumps market includes a wide range of applications such as water and wastewater management, oil and gas extraction, chemical processing, and power generation, among others.

Smart and Intelligent Pumps market – Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the Centrifugal Pump segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Increase in Initiatives for Smart City Projects.

Smart and Intelligent Pumps market – Competition Analysis

The global Smart and Intelligent Pumps market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Xylem, Inc. (United States), ITT, Inc. (United States), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Flowserve Corporation (United States), ABB (Switzerland), Pentair plc (United Kingdom), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), Wilo SE (Germany), CIRCOR International, Inc. (United States), KSB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), SEEPEX GmbH (Germany), Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (United Kingdom), Kirloskar Group (India).

Smart and Intelligent Pumps market – Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific will provide maximum growth opportunities in Smart and Intelligent Pumps market. According to our research, the region will account for 29% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by Development in Industry 4.0.

What key data is demonstrated in this Smart and Intelligent Pumps market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Smart and Intelligent Pumps market between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the Smart and Intelligent Pumps market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle Eastand Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

Thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Smart and Intelligent Pumps market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

– Overview of Smart and Intelligent Pumps Market

– Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

– Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry

– Smart and Intelligent Pumps Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

– Smart and Intelligent Pumps Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

– Smart and Intelligent Pumps Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

– Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

– Smart and Intelligent Pumps Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

– Competitive Situation and Trends

– Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

– Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

– Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

– Smart and Intelligent Pumps Cost Analysis

– Marketing Strategy Analysis

– Research Conclusions

