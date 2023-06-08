Next-Gen Firewall Market Size with Growth Opportunities, Top Countries Data, Future Trends and Share with Revenue Forecast 2022 to 2031

Global Next-Gen Firewall Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Next-Gen Firewall Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A next-generation firewall (NGFW) is a type of firewall that is designed to protect a network by filtering traffic and blocking malicious content. It is a type of security measure that is often used in addition to traditional firewalls.

NGFWs are designed to protect against a variety of threats, including viruses, worms, and other malware. They can also block access to websites that are known to be malicious or that contain inappropriate content. NGFWs can also be used to control access to specific applications or services.

NGAFs typically use a combination of hardware and software to provide their protection. The hardware component of an NGAF is typically a specialized appliance that is installed between the network and the internet. The software component is typically a set of rules or filters that are used to control traffic and block content.

NGAFs can provide a high level of protection for a network, but they can also be complex to configure and manage. In some cases, NGAFs can also introduce latency into a network.

Key Trends

The key trends in next-generation firewall technology are speed, security, and flexibility. Next-generation firewalls are designed to handle the increasing number of Internet users and the growing number of devices that are connected to the Internet. They are also designed to provide better security than traditional firewalls by using a variety of techniques, such as application-aware filtering and intrusion prevention. Next-generation firewalls are also more flexible than traditional firewalls, allowing administrators to tailor the firewall to the specific needs of their organization.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Next-Gen Firewall market include the need for advanced security features, the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, and the growing number of cyber-attacks.

The need for advanced security features is driven by the increasing complexity of cyber-attacks. attackers are using more sophisticated methods to bypass traditional security defenses. Next-Gen Firewalls provide advanced features such as intrusion prevention, application control, and user identity management that can help organizations to better protect their networks.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based services is another driver of the Next-Gen Firewall market. Cloud-based services offer organizations many benefits, such as flexibility, scalability, and cost savings. However, they also introduce new security challenges. Next-Gen Firewalls provide the security features needed to protect organizations data and applications in the cloud.

The growing number of cyber-attacks is also driving the demand for Next-Gen Firewalls. This increase is due to the fact that attackers are finding new ways to exploit vulnerabilities. Next-Gen Firewalls can help organizations to protect themselves from these attacks by providing advanced security features.

Market Segments

The next-gen firewall market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, enterprise size, industry, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into physical NGFW appliance and virtual NGFW appliance. Based on enterprise size, it is analyzed across small and medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises. By industry, it is categorized into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, education, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The next-gen firewall market report includes players such as Cisco, Checkpoint Software Technologies, Barracuda, Fortinet, Sophos, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Cloudflare, Sonicwall, and Hillstone Networks.

