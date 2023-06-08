Helicopter Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | Key-Players: Airbus Helicopters SAS, Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Leonardo S.P.A., The Boeing Company

New York, Global Helicopter Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Helicopter Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A helicopter is a type of rotary-wing aircraft in which lift and thrust are supplied by rotors. This allows the helicopter to take off and land vertically, to hover, and to fly forward, backward, and laterally. These attributes allow helicopters to be used in a variety of applications, including search and rescue, military operations, and civilian transportation.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in helicopter technology include the development of electric helicopters, autonomous helicopters, and the use of 3D printing in helicopter manufacturing.

Electric helicopters are becoming increasingly popular due to the many benefits they offer over traditional gas-powered models. Electric helicopters are more environmentally friendly, quieter, and often more powerful. They also offer a simpler and more reliable design, which reduces maintenance costs.

Key Drivers

The helicopter market is driven by a number of factors, including the global economy, the price of oil, the availability of financing, and the political stability of countries.

The global economy is a major driver of the helicopter market. When the global economy is strong, there is more demand for helicopters for business and pleasure. However, when the global economy weakens, the demand for helicopters decreases.

The price of oil is another major driver of the helicopter market. When the price of oil is high, it increases the cost of operating a helicopter. This, in turn, decreases the demand for helicopters.

Market Segmentation

The global helicopters market is segmented into type, application, component & system, and region. By type, the market is segmented into military and civil & commercial. The military helicopters segment is further classified into heavy helicopters (>8.5 Tons), medium helicopters (4.5 -8.5 Tons), and light helicopters (9.0 Tons), medium helicopters (3.1 -9.0 Tons), and light helicopters (

