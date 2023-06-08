Ground Support Equipment Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | AERO SPECIALTIES, INC., Cavotec SA, Textron GSE, Flightline Support Ltd., GATE GSE

New York, Global Ground Support Equipment Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Ground Support Equipment Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Ground support equipment (GSE) is the support equipment found at an airport, usually on the apron, the servicing area by the terminal. This equipment is used to service the aircraft between flights. As the name suggests, ground support equipment is there to support the aircraft while it is on the ground.

Key Trends

There is a trend toward more versatile and multi-functional ground support equipment (GSE). This is driven by the need for airlines to be more efficient and reduce costs.

Multi-functional GSE can perform multiple tasks, such as towing aircraft, loading and unloading baggage, and servicing aircraft. This reduces the need for different types of GSE for different tasks and helps to reduce ground handling costs.

There is also a trend toward a more automated GSE. This can help to improve safety and efficiency, and reduce costs. Automated GSE can perform tasks such as fueling aircraft, and can be operated remotely.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the Ground Support Equipment (GSE) market. One driver is the increasing demand for air travel. This has led to an increase in the number of airports and airlines, which in turn has created a need for more GSE. Another driver is the increasing size of aircraft. Larger aircraft require more GSE, which leads to increased demand for GSE. Additionally, the increasing complexity of aircraft has led to a need for more specialized GSE. This has created a niche market for GSE manufacturers that can provide specialized equipment.

Market Segments

The Ground Support Equipment Market is segmented into type, application, power source, and region. By type, it is segmented into powered and non-powered GSE segments. Further, by application, it is divided into aircraft handling, passenger handling, and cargo handling. Based on power source it is segmented into electric, non-electric, and hybrid. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Ground Support Equipment Market report includes players such as AERO SPECIALTIES, INC., Cavotec SA, Textron GSE, Flightline Support Ltd., GATE GSE, Imai Aero-Equipment Mfg. Co., Ltd., JBT Corporation, Mallaghan, TLD, and Guangtai.

