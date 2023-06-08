Natural Antioxidants Market rising demand for food and beverages with low calorie content

New York, Global Natural Antioxidants Market from Global Insight Services is the only authoritative source for intelligence on the Natural Antioxidants Market . The report will provide you with an analysis of the impact of the latest market disruptions such as the Russo-Ukrainian War and Covid-19 on the market. The report provides a qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters Analysis and PESTLE. The report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographic regions. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as mergers and acquisitions activities in the market.

Natural antioxidants are substances that occur naturally in plants and other organisms that can help to protect cells from damage caused by reactive oxygen species. These substances include a variety of molecules, such as vitamins C and E, carotenoids, flavonoids, and polyphenols. They can also be found in a variety of foods, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains.

The key trends in Natural Antioxidants technology are the development of more potent and effective antioxidants, the use of newer and more natural ingredients, and the trend towards green and sustainable production methods.

The development of more potent and effective antioxidants is driven by the need to protect cells and tissues from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are produced as a by-product of normal metabolism and can cause damage to cells and tissues. Antioxidants scavenge free radicals and prevent them from causing damage.

The use of newer and more natural ingredients is driven by the desire to avoid the side effects of synthetic antioxidants. Synthetic antioxidants can sometimes cause side effects such as skin irritation and allergic reactions. Natural antioxidants are less likely to cause these side effects.

The trend towards green and sustainable production methods is driven by the need to reduce the environmental impact of antioxidant production. Green production methods use less energy and water and generate less waste.

The key drivers of the Natural Antioxidants market are the rising demand for food and beverages with low calorie content and the need for food and beverages with a longer shelf life. The other drivers include the increasing awareness of the health benefits of antioxidants and the growing demand for natural and organic products.

The rising demand for food and beverages with low calorie content is one of the major drivers of the Natural Antioxidants market. As people are becoming more health conscious, they are opting for food and beverages with low calorie content. This is because low calorie food and beverages help in weight management and also help in reducing the risk of obesity and other chronic diseases.

The need for food and beverages with a longer shelf life is another driver of the Natural Antioxidants market. As the demand for food and beverages with a longer shelf life is increasing, the manufacturers are using natural antioxidants to extend the shelf life of their products. Natural antioxidants help in preventing the food and beverages from spoilage and also help in retaining their nutritional value.

The increasing awareness of the health benefits of antioxidants is another driver of the Natural Antioxidants market. Antioxidants are known to have various health benefits such as reducing the risk of cancer, heart disease, and stroke. They also help in boosting the immune system and in reducing inflammation. The growing awareness of these health benefits is driving the demand for natural antioxidants.

The growing demand for natural and organic products is another driver of the Natural Antioxidants market. As people are becoming more health conscious, they are opting for natural and organic products over synthetic products. This is because natural and organic products are free from harmful chemicals and are more effective in providing the desired results.

The Natural Antioxidants Market is segmented into basis of type, form, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as natural antioxidants and syndicate antioxidants. By form, the market is classified as dry and liquid. By application, the market is divided as food & feed additives, pharmaceuticals & personal care products, fuel & lubricant additives, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

The key players in the Natural Antioxidants Market are Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Naturex S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Adisseo France SAS, BASF SE, du Pont de Nemours and Company, Hansen A/S, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc. and A and B Ingredients.

