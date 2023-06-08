Marine Electronics Market Research Report, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2031

New York Global Marine Electronics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Marine Electronics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Marine electronics are electronic devices that are used on or near water. This can include items such as GPS units, fish finders, and radios. Marine electronics are designed to withstand the harsh conditions that are found on or near the water, such as high humidity and salt spray.

Key Trends:

The key trends in Marine Electronics technology are:

1. Increased use of electronic charting systems: Electronic charting systems are becoming increasingly popular among marine electronic users, as they provide detailed mapping information that can be easily updated.

2. Increased use of GPS: GPS is becoming increasingly popular for use in marine electronic systems, as it provides accurate positioning information that can be used for navigation.

3. Increased use of radar: Radar is becoming increasingly popular for use in marine electronic systems, as it provides the ability to detect and track other vessels and objects in the water.

Key Drivers:

The Marine Electronics market is driven by various factors such as the increasing demand for recreational boating, the need for better safety and security, the growth of the fishing industry, and the increasing popularity of marine electronics among professional fishermen.

The recreational boating industry is the largest driver of the Marine Electronics market. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, there are over 12 million recreational boats in the United States.

The need for better safety and security is another driver of the Marine Electronics market.

The growth of the fishing industry is also driving the Marine Electronics market.

The increasing popularity of marine electronics among professional fishermen is also driving the Marine Electronics market. These fishermen are using marine electronics to find fish, track their catch, and navigate to their fishing grounds.

Market Segments:

The marine electronics market is segmented by component, application, and region. By component, the market is classified into hardware, and software. Based on application, it is bifurcated into merchant marine electronics, fishing vessel electronics, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global marine electronics market includes players such as Navico Furuno Electric, Flir Systems, Raytheon Company, Wärtsilä Sam Electronics, SRT Marine Systems, Icom Inc., Ultra Electronics, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and others.

