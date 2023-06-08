Europe OTC Braces And Support Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021-2028)

Europe OTC Braces And Support Market was valued at US$ 478.77 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 693.19 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Braces are prominently used in developed and upper middle-income countries. Foundations such as the International Society for Prosthetics and Orthotics (ISPO) help create awareness regarding the use of orthopedic braces and supports. It is a non-government organization that aims to improve the quality-of-life of people with limb amputations or those with physical damages and injuries to limbs and spine by making them aware about the benefits of prosthetics and orthotics. The ISPO provides an effective platform to exchange and communicate all the aspects of science. The organization practices and educates the associates regarding the provision of prosthetic and orthotic care, rehabilitation engineering, and related areas. Therefore, the increasing awareness about orthopedic braces and supports is contributing to the market growth. Also, the trend of better-quality OTC braces and supports is likely to grow dramatically due to increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms. Moreover, innovative products, revolutionary technology, and successful events have created opportunities for the companies to continue the production of orthopedic braces and supports.

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

By Product

Knee Braces and Support

Back Hip and Spine Braces and Support

Foot Walkers and Orthoses

Neck and Cervical Braces and Support

Shoulder Braces and Support

Elbow Braces and Support

Hand and Wrist Braces and Support

Facial Braces and Support

By Type

Soft and Elastic Braces and Support

Hard and Rigid Braces and Support

Hinged Braces and Support

By Application

Ligament Injury Repair

Preventive Care

Osteoarthritis

Compression Therapy

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Specialty Clinics

Others

The Europe OTC Braces And Support Market 2021 – 2028 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

