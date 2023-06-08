Europe Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021-2028)

Europe Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market was valued at US$ 54.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 39.00 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis is rising across the region. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COPD exacerbations are critical events in the history of COPD. Also, the COPD-related disability and mortality propel the demand for Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) devices. Asthma is becoming common among people of all ages, genders, and races. As per the 2018 Global Asthma Report published in Auckland, New Zealand, asthma is the 16th largest cause of disability and the 28th greatest source of disease burden, as assessed by disability-adjusted life years. Asthma is common in high-income nations, whereas the majority of asthma-related deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Therefore, the rising prevalence of COPD and asthma propels the demand for mucous clearing devices, such as OPEP devices, which bolsters the growth of the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market.

The List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Europe Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market Report are –

Accord Healthcare

Bridge to Life Ltd

Dr. Franz Koehler Chemie GmbH

Organ Recovery Systems

OrganOx Limited

Paragonix Technologies, Inc

Preservation Solutions, Inc.

TransMedics

Waters Medical Systems LLC

XVIVO Perfusion

The report additionally focuses on world major leading industry players of this market providing information like company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. This report focuses on market trends, volume and value, regional level, and company level. This report represents the overall Europe Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market Size by analyzing historical information and future prospects till 2028.

The Europe oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, distribution channel, and country.

Based on product, the market is segmented into mouthpiece PEP devices, face mask PEP devices, and bottle PEP devices. In 2021, the mouthpiece PEP devices segment accounted for the largest market share; and it is likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the market is categorized into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, bronchitis, bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and others. In 2021, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) segment accounted for the largest share of the market; however, the asthma segment is likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In 2021, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share; however, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Click here to buy this report:

