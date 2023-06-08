Cardamom Market to Grow Extensively at Unstoppable Rate

Latest released the research study on Global Cardamom Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cardamom Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cardamom The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are MAS Enterprises Ltd (India), Cardex, S.A. (Guatemala), Everest Spices (India), IMEXA Inc. (Guatemala), Kautilya Commodities (Toamasina), N C Bhojraj & Company (India), Royal Spices (India), South Indian Green Cardamom Company (SIGCC) (India), Synthite Industries (India), DS Group (India)

Cardamom Market Definition:

Cardamom is among the worldâ€™s oldest spices and the third most expensive spice. It is widely used in Indian, Middle Eastern, Arabic, and Swedish cuisine. Leading producers and exporters of cardamom include Guatemala and India. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the export value of cardamom by Guatemala in 2017 was USD365 million. Middle Eastern countries, like Saudi Arabia and UAE, are the leading importers of the spice. In 2017, the import value of cardamom by Saudi Arabia was estimated at USD121 million. Owing to its medicinal properties, the scope of cardamom market is penetrating the health care industry.

Market Trend:

Middle Eastern Countries Are the Major Importers of Cardamom

Rising Demand in Developed Countries Owing To Its Medicinal Properties

Market Drivers:

Difficult To Find Substitute Owing To Its Unique Flavour Is the Main Driving Factor for Cardamom Market

Extensively Used In Foods and Beverages Due To Its Health Benefits

Market Opportunities:

Lower Trade Barriers, Bilateral and Multilateral Trade Agreements, and Particularly Better Market Access Could Stimulate Gains in Distribution

Vendors Have Immense Potential to Enhance Their Profitability Due To Emergence of E-Commerce Businesses Worldwi

The Global Cardamom Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Black, Green), Application (Food & Beverages, Perfumery, Medicines), Form (Whole Pod, Seeds, Powder, Oil)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cardamom Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cardamom market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cardamom Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cardamom

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cardamom Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cardamom market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Cardamom Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cardamom Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

