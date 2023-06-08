Functional Foods Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis – Danone, Glanbia PLC, Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, Mars

Global Functional Foods Market from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Functional Foods Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, rest Blockchain Market raints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Functional foods are those that have been designed or modified to have specific health benefits. This can be done in a number of ways, such as adding a particular nutrient that is known to have health benefits, or by removing a substance that is known to be harmful. Functional foods are often seen as a way to help people get the nutrients they need without having to take supplements.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in functional foods technology include the use of natural ingredients, the development of new delivery systems, and the use of innovative processing techniques.

Natural ingredients are becoming increasingly popular in functional foods as consumers are looking for products that are made with fewer artificial ingredients. This trend is being driven by the growing awareness of the potential health risks associated with artificial ingredients.

Delivery systems are also being developed to improve the absorption of functional ingredients. For example, microencapsulation is a process that can be used to enclose active ingredients in a protective coating. This helps to prevent the degradation of the ingredient and allows it to be released more slowly in the body.

Innovative processing techniques are also being used to develop functional foods with improved nutritional value. For example, fermentation is a process that can be used to break down complex carbohydrates and proteins into simpler nutrients that are more easily absorbed by the body.

Key Drivers

Functional foods are foods that have been designed or modified to have specific health benefits. Some functional foods may be natural foods that have been consumed for centuries, such as milk and yogurt, while others are more recent creations, such as energy bars and sports drinks. Functional foods are often fortified with vitamins, minerals, herbs, or other nutrients, and can be found in a variety of forms, such as capsules, tablets, powders, and beverages.

The key drivers of the functional foods market are the growing health consciousness of consumers and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The demand for functional foods is also driven by the busy lifestyles of consumers and the need for convenient and healthy food options. The increasing availability of functional foods, due to the growing number of manufacturers and the expansion of distribution channels, is another factor driving the market.

Market Segmentation

The Functional Foods Market is segmented by ingredient, product, application, and region. On the basis of ingredient, the market is categorized into probiotics, minerals, proteins & amino acids, and others. By product, it is segregated into bakery & cereals, dairy products, soy products, and others. According to application, it is divided into sports nutrition, weight management, clinical nutrition, cardio health, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Functional Foods Market are Danone, Glanbia PLC, Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, Mars, Incorporated, Meiji Co., Ltd., Nestlé S.A., Raisio PLC, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., Sanitarium Health Food Company and The Kraft Heinz Company.

