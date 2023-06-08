HFC 134a market: Key Market Developments and Innovations in 2023 | Linde AG, Honeywell, DuPont

“The HFC 134a global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the HFC 134a global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment HFC 134a, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The HFC 134a global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : Linde AG, Honeywell, DuPont, Daikin, Chemours, Dongyue Group, Arkema, Zhejiang Juhua, Mexichem, Meilan Chemical, Sinochem Group, Sanmei, Weitron, Inc., SINTECO S.r.l., Climalife, Refex Industries, season-hvac

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global HFC 134a market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global HFC 134a market.

Table of Contents:

1 HFC 134a Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 HFC 134a Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global HFC 134a Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2029

1.2.2 Purity Above 99%

1.2.3 Purity Below 99%

1.3 HFC 134a Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global HFC 134a Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2029

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Inks

1.3.4 Metal

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global HFC 134a Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

1.4.2 Global HFC 134a Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

1.4.3 Global HFC 134a Production Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

1.4.4 Global HFC 134a Market Average Price Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global HFC 134a Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.2 Global HFC 134a Production Value Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Key Players of HFC 134a, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

2.4 Global HFC 134a Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.5 Global HFC 134a Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of HFC 134a, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.7 Global Key Manufacturers of HFC 134a, Product Offered and Application

2.8 Global Key Manufacturers of HFC 134a, Date of Enter into This Industry

2.9 HFC 134a Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.9.1 HFC 134a Market Concentration Rate

2.9.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest HFC 134a Players Market Share by Revenue

2.10 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 HFC 134a Production by Region

3.1 Global HFC 134a Production Value Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.2 Global HFC 134a Production Value by Region (2018-2029)

3.2.1 Global HFC 134a Production Value Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global Forecasted Production Value of HFC 134a by Region (2024-2029)

3.3 Global HFC 134a Production Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.4 Global HFC 134a Production by Region (2018-2029)

3.4.1 Global HFC 134a Production Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.4.2 Global Forecasted Production of HFC 134a by Region (2024-2029)

3.5 Global HFC 134a Market Price Analysis by Region (2018-2023)

3.6 Global HFC 134a Production and Value, Year-over-Year Growth

3.6.1 North America HFC 134a Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

3.6.2 Europe HFC 134a Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

3.6.3 China HFC 134a Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

3.6.4 Japan HFC 134a Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

4 HFC 134a Consumption by Region

4.1 Global HFC 134a Consumption Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.2 Global HFC 134a Consumption by Region (2018-2029)

4.2.1 Global HFC 134a Consumption by Region (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global HFC 134a Forecasted Consumption by Region (2024-2029)

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America HFC 134a Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.3.2 North America HFC 134a Consumption by Country (2018-2029)

4.3.3 United States

4.3.4 Canada

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe HFC 134a Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.4.2 Europe HFC 134a Consumption by Country (2018-2029)

4.4.3 Germany

4.4.4 France

4.4.5 U.K.

4.4.6 Italy

4.4.7 Russia

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.5.1 Asia Pacific HFC 134a Consumption Growth Rate by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.5.2 Asia Pacific HFC 134a Consumption by Region (2018-2029)

4.5.3 China

4.5.4 Japan

4.5.5 South Korea

4.5.6 China Taiwan

4.5.7 Southeast Asia

4.5.8 India

4.6 Latin America, Middle East & Africa

4.6.1 Latin America, Middle East & Africa HFC 134a Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.6.2 Latin America, Middle East & Africa HFC 134a Consumption by Country (2018-2029)

4.6.3 Mexico

4.6.4 Brazil

4.6.5 Turkey

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global HFC 134a Production by Type (2018-2029)

5.1.1 Global HFC 134a Production by Type (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global HFC 134a Production by Type (2024-2029)

5.1.3 Global HFC 134a Production Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.2 Global HFC 134a Production Value by Type (2018-2029)

5.2.1 Global HFC 134a Production Value by Type (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global HFC 134a Production Value by Type (2024-2029)

5.2.3 Global HFC 134a Production Value Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.3 Global HFC 134a Price by Type (2018-2029)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global HFC 134a Production by Application (2018-2029)

6.1.1 Global HFC 134a Production by Application (2018-2023)

6.1.2 Global HFC 134a Production by Application (2024-2029)

6.1.3 Global HFC 134a Production Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.2 Global HFC 134a Production Value by Application (2018-2029)

6.2.1 Global HFC 134a Production Value by Application (2018-2023)

6.2.2 Global HFC 134a Production Value by Application (2024-2029)

6.2.3 Global HFC 134a Production Value Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.3 Global HFC 134a Price by Application (2018-2029)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Linde AG

7.1.1 Linde AG HFC 134a Corporation Information

7.1.2 Linde AG HFC 134a Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Linde AG HFC 134a Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.1.4 Linde AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Linde AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Honeywell

7.2.1 Honeywell HFC 134a Corporation Information

7.2.2 Honeywell HFC 134a Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Honeywell HFC 134a Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.2.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 DuPont

7.3.1 DuPont HFC 134a Corporation Information

7.3.2 DuPont HFC 134a Product Portfolio

7.3.3 DuPont HFC 134a Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.3.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Daikin

7.4.1 Daikin HFC 134a Corporation Information

7.4.2 Daikin HFC 134a Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Daikin HFC 134a Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.4.4 Daikin Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Daikin Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Chemours

7.5.1 Chemours HFC 134a Corporation Information

7.5.2 Chemours HFC 134a Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Chemours HFC 134a Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.5.4 Chemours Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Chemours Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Dongyue Group

7.6.1 Dongyue Group HFC 134a Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dongyue Group HFC 134a Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Dongyue Group HFC 134a Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.6.4 Dongyue Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Dongyue Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Arkema

7.7.1 Arkema HFC 134a Corporation Information

7.7.2 Arkema HFC 134a Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Arkema HFC 134a Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.7.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Zhejiang Juhua

7.8.1 Zhejiang Juhua HFC 134a Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zhejiang Juhua HFC 134a Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Zhejiang Juhua HFC 134a Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.8.4 Zhejiang Juhua Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Zhejiang Juhua Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Mexichem

7.9.1 Mexichem HFC 134a Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mexichem HFC 134a Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Mexichem HFC 134a Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.9.4 Mexichem Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Mexichem Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Meilan Chemical

7.10.1 Meilan Chemical HFC 134a Corporation Information

7.10.2 Meilan Chemical HFC 134a Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Meilan Chemical HFC 134a Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.10.4 Meilan Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Meilan Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Sinochem Group

7.11.1 Sinochem Group HFC 134a Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sinochem Group HFC 134a Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Sinochem Group HFC 134a Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.11.4 Sinochem Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Sinochem Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sanmei

7.12.1 Sanmei HFC 134a Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sanmei HFC 134a Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sanmei HFC 134a Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.12.4 Sanmei Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sanmei Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Weitron, Inc.

7.13.1 Weitron, Inc. HFC 134a Corporation Information

7.13.2 Weitron, Inc. HFC 134a Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Weitron, Inc. HFC 134a Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.13.4 Weitron, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Weitron, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 SINTECO S.r.l.

7.14.1 SINTECO S.r.l. HFC 134a Corporation Information

7.14.2 SINTECO S.r.l. HFC 134a Product Portfolio

7.14.3 SINTECO S.r.l. HFC 134a Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.14.4 SINTECO S.r.l. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 SINTECO S.r.l. Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Climalife

7.15.1 Climalife HFC 134a Corporation Information

7.15.2 Climalife HFC 134a Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Climalife HFC 134a Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.15.4 Climalife Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Climalife Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Refex Industries

7.16.1 Refex Industries HFC 134a Corporation Information

7.16.2 Refex Industries HFC 134a Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Refex Industries HFC 134a Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.16.4 Refex Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Refex Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 season-hvac

7.17.1 season-hvac HFC 134a Corporation Information

7.17.2 season-hvac HFC 134a Product Portfolio

7.17.3 season-hvac HFC 134a Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.17.4 season-hvac Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 season-hvac Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 HFC 134a Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 HFC 134a Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

8.3 HFC 134a Production Mode & Process

8.4 HFC 134a Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 HFC 134a Sales Channels

8.4.2 HFC 134a Distributors

8.5 HFC 134a Customers

9 HFC 134a Market Dynamics

9.1 HFC 134a Industry Trends

9.2 HFC 134a Market Drivers

9.3 HFC 134a Market Challenges

9.4 HFC 134a Market Restraints

10 Research Finding and Conclusion

11 Methodology and Data Source

11.1 Methodology/Research Approach

11.1.1 Research Programs/Design

11.1.2 Market Size Estimation

11.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

11.2 Data Source

11.2.1 Secondary Sources

11.2.2 Primary Sources

11.3 Author List

11.4 Disclaimer

