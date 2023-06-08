Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends

The Latest research coverage on Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

Major & Emerging Players in Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) Market:- Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Juniper Networks, Inc. (United States), Nokia (Finland), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Casa Systems (United States), Benu Networks, Inc. (United States), netElastic Systems Inc (United States), Waystream AB (Sweden), Sanctum Networks (India), RtBrick (India).

A virtual Business Network Gateway (vBNG) is a software-based solution that improves network scalability while lowering costs. By allowing broadband providers to adapt rapidly to evolving market requirements, vBNG perfectly aligns with SND’s goals. It helps service providers to seamlessly transition to a cloud-based 5 G-ready network. vBNG simplifies the complexity of network optimization, helping service providers rapidly scale their offerings, manage their network, and ensure the service experience. By disaggregating legacy network structures and eliminating hardware dependencies, service providers are free to move towards a modern network, reduce costs, and improve customer experience.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (20 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 80 Gbps, 120 Gbps), Application (Household, Commercial), End Use (Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), Access Router or Edge Router, Firewall, IDS/IPS & other security appliances, WAN Optimization Controller, Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), Network Performance Monitoring), Offering (Installation & Deployment, Configuration, Support & Maintenance)

Market Trends:

Innovative Open Networking solutions

Growth in Network Transformation

Opportunities:

Rising Technological Innovation in Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG)

Surging Number of Subscribers and New Application Areas of Wireless Technologies

Market Drivers:

Rapid Adoption of Smartphones, Tablets, and Other Mobile Devices

Increasing Need for Mobility

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness among the User

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Six: North America Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) Market Segment by Applications

