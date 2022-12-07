Premium Wine Market Is Predictable USD 89,087.95 million by 2029, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Opportunities, Demand, and Segmentation Analysis

” The universal Premium Wine Market research report provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market. According to this market report, the global market is anticipated to observe a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period. The market drivers and restraints have been explained using SWOT analysis. This makeover can be subjected to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.

Premium Wine Market Analysis and Insights

The growing demand of wine owing to different health benefits is helping to boost the overall market growth. The rising e-commerce, courier, wine delivery services are also attributing in the growth of the market. The major market players are highly focusing on various new wine launches. In addition, the rise in the alcohol socialization among consumers also contributing in the rising demand for the market.

The global premium wine market is growing in the forecast year due to the rise in market players and the availability of various premium wine brands in the market. Along with this, manufacturers are engaged in producing different wines in the market. The increasing bars and restaurants is further boosting the market growth. However, the high cost of wine production and gradual shift of consumers toward other alcoholic beverages might hamper the growth of the global premium wine market in the forecast period.

The various health benefits, changing lifestyle, strategic initiatives by market players are giving opportunities to the market. However, the over consumption of wine hampering to the various serious diseases, completion and complications in completing the consumer demand are key challenges for the market growth.

Global premium wine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 89,087.95 million by 2029.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customisable to 2019-2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million Segments Covered By Wine Colour (Red Wine, White Wine, Rose Wine, and Others), Product Type (Still Wine, Fortified Wine, Sparkling Wine, Dessert Wine), Product Category (Alcoholic Wine and Non-Alcoholic Wine), Flavour (Original and Flavoured), Aging Years (1-17 Years, 18-24 Years, 25-44 Years, 45-64 Years and 65+ Years), Ageing Barrel Type (Oak, Maple, Cedar, Hickory and Others), Price Range (Premium and Super Premium), Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailers and Online Retailers) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Denmark, Switzerland, Turkey, Sweden, Poland, Sweden, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Ethiopia, U.A.E, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Vina Concha Y Toro, Treasury Wine Estates, Mount Mary Vineyard, Vins Grands Crus, Sula Vineyards, Moss Wood, Leeuwin Estate, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands, Inc., Castel Freres, The Wine Group, Accolade Wines, Pernod Ricard, Rockford, Henschke Cellars, Gioconda, Cullen Wines, Bass Philip, Changyu Pioneer Wine Company, Casella, Chateau Cheval Blanc, Miguel Torres S.A., Fetzer, GRUPO PENFLOR and among others.

Premium Wine Market Definition

Wine is an alcoholic beverage in which the alcohol is produced naturally through fermentation. Fermentation is the first step in the process, which is carried out by bacteria found on the skin of grapes. After that, a specific strain of yeast is added to the main fermented product to get the desired result. The sugar in grapes is converted to carbon dioxide and ethanol by yeast or bacteria in wine. Wines with a lot of sugar in them have a different taste, and desert wine is one of them. Crushing, alcoholic fermentation, malolactic fermentation, pulling the wine off the lees, stabilisation and ageing, and refining in bottle are the six fundamental processes involved in wine production.

Premium Wine Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for wine owing to different health benefits

Wine consumption has increased in the past few years due to increased awareness about its different health benefits. According to researchers, moderate consumption of wine, which has an alcohol content of 12% -15% daily, helps prevent several diseases. Following are some of the health benefits of wine:

Wine has antioxidant properties. Antioxidants are compounds that prevent cellular damage caused by inflammation and oxidative stress. Grapes have high levels of polyphenols and antioxidants that have been shown to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation.

Rising e-commerce, courier, and wine delivery services

The e-commerce industry is always changing and plays a vital role in our daily lives. E-commerce provides a platform for people to buy or sell whatever they want, whenever they want. Merchants are continuously creating and improving their e-commerce businesses’ strategies and approaches to meet the changing demand of consumers.

E-commerce has transformed the way of business around the world. Much of the growth for the industry has been triggered by an increase in internet and smartphone penetration. Also, technological advancements and the growth of available marketplaces have made it easier to buy and sell goods through online portals. The Merchants and the delivery services continue to follow consumer demand in online platforms, flocking to e-commerce in record numbers.

Rise in alcohol socialization among consumers

Wine production and consumption have grown rapidly in recent decades, increasing consumption. Nowadays, social engagements, modernization, and the rising embrace of western culture are some elements that encourage consumers to socialize with alcohol, which will further accelerate the market growth.

Alcohol consumption is becoming a sign of social status, supporting the market’s growth of low alcoholic beverages. It is also gaining huge popularity among millennials and youngsters, owing to its refreshing appeal and low ABV (Alcohol by Volume) offerings. It is majorly associated with several occasions and served as a table drink with regular food in developing countries.

The increasing demand further encourages manufacturers to launch and introduce innovative products, which is also expected to boost market growth in upcoming years.

Opportunities

Changing lifestyle

People prefer premium wine because of its authentic taste. The wines have become the social status and generic thing for parties and various occasions despite both healthful and unhealthful compounds. Epidemiologic studies from numerous disparate populations reveal that individuals with the habit of daily moderate wine consumption enjoy significant reductions in all-cause and particularly cardiovascular mortality compared to individuals who abstain or drink alcohol excessively

Increasing number of bars and lounges

The demand for premium wine is increasing due to the rise in restaurants, bars, and special wine bars all around the globe. As these premium wines are easily available in the bars and lounges, the demand for particular wine bars is also increasing. The wine bars and lounges offering the annual subscription for authenticated premium wines are making people more indulged

Restraints/Challenges

Increased cost of wine production

Worldwide, the costs of wine production have increased. Wine industries are facing several challenges, like the cost of goods and shipping them due to the rise in gas prices. The actual wine bottle is becoming more difficult to get, especially with challenges in the supply chain and increased gas prices. Because of Covid, increased gas prices, and inflation, it is not easy to get bottles of wine. The wine industry saw a 30-percent increase in costs in the year 2022. Hence, the increased cost of wine production is hampering the market growth

Gradual shift of consumers toward other alcoholic beverages

The growing modernization and rise in alcohol consumption are ongoing trends across the globe, which has nudged alcohol producers to launch innovative and bold variants in alcoholic beverages. Consumers are gradually shifting preferences towards various alcoholic beverages such as liqueurs, spirits, beer, and others due to their availability at economical prices.

Post COVID-19 Impact on Premium Wine Market

The COVID-19 has negatively affected the market. Lockdowns and isolation during pandemics caused the closure for most of the bars and restaurants and thus, affected the sale of wine. Online wine purchase increased as compared to vendor purchase. Thus COVID-19 affected premium wine market negatively.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Pernod Ricard announced the launch of a digital label system to better inform consumers about the products they purchase as well as responsible drinking. This initiative aims to offer consumers an efficient solution to their desire for more transparency on product content and health information. A European pilot program has been launched in July 2022, before being rolled out globally across all brands in the Group’s portfolio by 2024. This has helped company to provide better services to consumers through such innovations in the organization.

In August 2022, E. & J. Gallo Winery announced that the Gallo is the official Wine Sponsor of the National Football League (NFL). This has helped company to increase their global presence in the market

