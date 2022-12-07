Europe Deodorant Market Is Likely to Upsurge USD 27.14 million by 2029, Size, Share, Trend, Demand, Challenges and Competitors Outlook

” The winning Europe Deodorant Market research report takes into account major parameters namely market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis, and research methodology. This business report comprises of estimations of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in % value for the forecasted period that will help client to take decision based on futuristic chart. For acquiring detailed market report, request an analyst call or drop down an enquiry at any time. The world class Europe Deodorant Market report offers CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2022-2029 for the market.

Europe Deodorant Market, By Product Type (Spray, Creams, Roll-On, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retail, Others), Packaging Material (Metal, Plastic, Others), End User (Men, Women, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. Market Analysis and Size With the surge in female employment participation, there has been tremendous development in the demand for personal grooming products throughout the years. Furthermore, manufacturers’ active promotional operations across various social media platforms will considerably aid the market’s expansion. As a result, the market is expected to increase substantially throughout the anticipated period. Europe Deodorant Market was valued at USD 16.54 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 27.14 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior. Market Definition A deodorant is a chemical applied to the body to prevent or hide odour caused by bacterial breakdown of sweat in the armpits, groyne, and foot and vaginal secretions in some situations. They are highly used by men and women. They’re usually based on alcohol. When we use them, they make our skin acidic, which makes germs less attracted to them. Moreover, they are getting popular amongst the millennial population, resulting in high utilization. Report Scope and Market Segmentation REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Product Type (Spray, Creams, Roll-On, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retail, Others), Packaging Material (Metal, Plastic, Others), End User (Men, Women, Others) Countries Covered Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe Market Players Covered Unilever (UK), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), L’Oréal (France), Beiersdorf (Germany), group.loccitane (France), AVON PRODUCTS (UK), Elsa’s Skincare (U.S.), SPEICK Natural Cosmetics (Germany), Weleda (Switzerland), Laverana GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), EO Products (U.S.), Indus Valley (India), Lavanila (U.S.), Sebapharma GmbH & CO. KG (Germany), Calvin Klein (U.S.), Burberry plc (UK), REVLON (U.S.), Dior (France) and Giorgio Armani S.p.A (Italy) Market Opportunities Rising consumer awareness regarding the content of the product

Rising number of marketing and promotional activities through social media further

Innovation in new formats and fragrance Deodorant Market Dynamics This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below: Drivers: High Requirement of Deodorants amongst Population Increasing usage of non-aerosol deodorants and demographic factors, as well as the rising working population spending an ample amount of time outdoor is demanding deodorants to keep their body fresh, are the factors that are projected to create outstanding demand for the deodorant market during the forecasted period. The rising popularity of stick and organic product will further propel the growth rate of deodorant market. Additionally, the increasing demand for personal grooming products and the rise in female workforce participation will also drive market value growth over forecasted timeframe. Furthermore, the aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers through various social media platforms coupled with the proliferation of e-commerce retail channels also boosts the overall market’s growth. Opportunities Innovations and Awareness Furthermore, the innovation in new formats and fragrance such as the development of natural and aluminum-free deodorants, along with the rising number of marketing and promotional activities through social media, further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the rising consumer awareness regarding the content of the product will further expand the future growth of the deodorant market.

