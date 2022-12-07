Kombucha Market to Perceive Excellent Growth USD 54.19 billion by 2028, Size, Share, Growth, Challenges, Emerging Trends and Competitive Analysis

” By including detailed statistics and market research insights Kombucha Market business report has been crafted which results in high growth and thriving sustainability in the market for the businesses. Market definition included in this report explores the market drivers which indicate the factors causing rise in the market growth and market restraints which indicate the factors causing fall in the market growth. Furthermore, competitive analysis gives a clear idea about the strategies employed by the major competitors in the market that perks up their penetration in the market. These strategies range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, to acquisitions.

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Kombucha Market

The kombucha market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 22.35% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 54.19 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on kombucha market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The expansion of beverage sector globally is escalating the growth of kombucha market.

Kombucha refers to a type of fermented alcoholic beverage possessing a sweet taste and is generally used because of its functionality and health benefits. The sparkling fermented beverage is produced from green or black tea, fermented from bacteria or yeast. The drink is available in numerous flavors.

The rise in the consumption of alcoholic beverages among population across the globe, acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of kombucha market. The increase in the consumer preference towards consumer preference for functional drinks over carbonated drinks and juices owning to the rise in awareness regarding the inherent nutritional benefits of kombucha accelerate the market growth. The increase in demand for the product because of its various benefits such as it assists in enhancing digestive health, body functioning and lifting up mood and energy levels and the rise in the trend of the beverage because of its unique flavor and fizzy taste further influence the market. Additionally, easy manufacturing process, rise in demand for fortified food and beverage products, surge in disposable income and changing lifestyle of individuals positively affect the kombucha market. Furthermore, research and development and innovations to expand applicability extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, incidences of beverage recall and presence of regulations for the usage of microorganisms are expected to obstruct the market growth. Complex supply chain and high inventory carrying cost and long time required for regulatory approval are projected to challenge the kombucha market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

