Halal Cosmetics Market to Observe Highest Growth CAGR of 12.5% by 2028, Size, Share, Development Trends, Demand, Competitive Scenario and Revenue Forecast

Market Analysis and Insights of Halal Cosmetics Market

Due to the rising Muslim population, the halal cosmetics market is rapidly on the rise in its market value where currently it stands at USD 39.09 billion. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. This signifies that the market value, by 2028, would climb up to USD 100.3 billion.

Halal cosmetics are products that aren’t composed of any ingredients which are not permissible by Islamic law. These beauty care and skincare products are also vegan free and aren’t composed of any ingredients that may harm the skin or cause side effects. The products are also free from any ingredients derived from animals or genetically modified organisms as they are considered to be unclean by the law.

The increased penetration of halal products in the cosmetics industry along with the compliance of halal certification has concluded in rising demand for the market. The rapidly increasing number of Muslim women entering into the fashion and cosmetics industry and become professionals is also in a way leading to the rise in the demand for halal cosmetic products. Over the past few years, the halal cosmetic industry was limited to manufacturing only certain products. But with widening the scope of products, the demand for the same has subsequently risen. Also, the more and more Muslim population is shifting towards such products as they are the symbol of cleanliness, free of animal cruelty and hygiene.

However, high costs associated with the products may hamper down the growth of the market. Also, lack of standard guidelines for halal certification may too prevail as a growth restraint for the market. There also exists lack of awareness about the same which will hold down the market from growing. Low adoption rate in the market for the products has also slowed down the growth rate. Competition from other products and brands and stringent regulations by the government of many countries on halal cosmetic products is also dampening the growth of the market.

