Nutritional Beverages Market is Prospering USD 10.06 billion by 2029, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Historic Analysis and Industry Growth Factors

Market Analysis and Size

In recent years, the market for nutritional beverages is anticipated to grow rapidly. Nutritional foods and beverages are designed to maximize the quantity of food consumed while also delivering concentrated vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. This cuisine has a low fat, cholesterol, and sodium content, making it less likely to cause heart disease. People who are deficient in fiber can benefit from high fiber foods. Nutritional foods and beverages also provide you more energy and help you lose weight. All these factors led to the high demand for nutritional beverages in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nutritional beverages market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.06 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Market Definition

Non-alcoholic beverages that aid in the maintenance of one’s body and provide the benefits of a balanced diet are referred to as nutritious drinks. These potent beverages can help prevent or treat health problems in people of all ages. Herbs, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other fruits and vegetables are among the strengthening constituents.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 – 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Parameter (Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Fat Profile, Moisture, Proteins, Total Dietary Fibre, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol, Calories), Product Type (Beverages, Snacks, Bakery and Confectionery, Meat and Poultry, Sauces, Dressings, Condiments, Dairy and Desserts, Fruits and Vegetables, Edible Fats and Oils, Baby Food, Others), Application (Health and Fitness, Medical, Sports, Others), Objective (Product Labelling, New Product Development, Regulation Compliance) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Players Covered Chr Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Intertek Group PLC (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Bureau Veritas S.A (France), ALS Ltd (Australia), Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation (US), Asurequality Ltd. (New Zealand), TUV Nord Group (Germany), Bureau Veritas (France), Labcorp Drug Development (US), Danone (France), Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (US), PepsiCo, Inc (US), Nestlé (Switzerland), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), General Mills (US), ADM (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Abbott (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (US) Market Opportunities Increase in the number of emerging markets

Rising competition among industrial players

Rise in use of natural ingredients

Nutritional Beverages Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Rising popularity of healthy drinks

Industry growth is predicted to be exacerbated by the rising popularity of healthy drinks among young people, and also aggressive marketing techniques used by market players to expand their consumer bases.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe along with the death of nutrition are the major factors that will cushion the market’s growth rate.

Furthermore, rising urbanization, and increasing level of disposable income will drive market value growth. Also, growth of global processed food market and implementation of food labels and economically developed across the globe will cushion the growth rate of nutritional beverages market. Another significant factor influencing the market’s growth rate is the increasing awareness about health and hectic lifestyle.

Opportunities

Increasing competition among industrial players

The rising competition among industrial players will urgent need for energy drinks and further create new market opportunities during the forecast period.

Moreover, rise in strategic collaborations and emerging new markets will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market’s growth rate.

