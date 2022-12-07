Botanical Extract Market to Exhibit a Striking USD 10.56 billion Growth by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Scenario and Industry Growth Analysis

” Remarkable industry insights and know-how of the greatest market opportunities into the significant markets required for successful business growth can be gained with the best Botanical Extract Market research report. This market report provides all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. Business intelligence has been applied to generate this market report which is a vital aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights. The persuasive Botanical Extract Market report endows with market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios.

Market Analysis and Size

As a growing number of consumers seek safe and effective products, there has been a rapid shift from synthetic products to more natural and organic products in recent years. Botanical extracts contains a lot of antioxidants and flavonoids. They are widely used across the food and beverage and cosmetic industries.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the botanical extracts market which was valued at USD 6.10 billion in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 10.56 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Spice Extracts, Herb Extracts, Flower Extracts, Botanical Extracts, Fruit Extracts, and Marine Plant Extracts), Form (Powder, Liquid, and Leaf Extracts), Product type (Organic and Conventional), Application (Food Products, Sports Nutrition, Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Aromatherapy, Animal Feed, and Others), Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Ransom Naturals Ltd. (U.K.), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.), Synthite Industries Ltd. (India), Martin Bauer Group (Germany), Kalsec, Inc. (U.S.), Synergy Flavors Inc. (U.S.), Prinova Group (U.S.), PT. Indesso Aroma (Indonesia), Döhler GmbH (Germany), Bell Flavors & Fragrances (U.S.), Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Kuber Impex Ltd. (India) Opportunities The growing global demand for organic products is expected to provide market participants with a lucrative opportunity

Rising demand for ready to use products

Manufacturers are investing in innovative marketing strategies and celebrity endorsements

Market Definition

Botanical extracts are herbal-product of various types. Herbal extract is created when a solvent reacts with plant material, dissolving some of its components. Once separated from the insoluble plant materials, the remaining solution is the extract, which can be left in liquid form or removed to produce a solid extract.

Botanical Extracts Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The increase application of botanical extracts in the dietary supplements industries

Botanical extract is widely used in the manufacture of dietary supplements. Botanical extracts and dietary supplements aid in blood sugar regulation, blood pressure regulation, weight management, disease prevention, and exercise recovery. It’s available in capsules, liquids, and powdered form. Dietary supplement consumption has been increasing in recent years, and the market is expected to grow at an exponential rate in the near future. The global nutritional supplement market is expanding as a result of rising healthcare costs and a subsequent emphasis on preventive medicine. Consumers’ health consciousness is growing around the world, which is impacting the sales of dietary supplements as healthy alternatives to conventional medication.

Shift in the lifestyle as well as growing demand from the personal care industry

An increasing working population, rising demand for ready-to-use products, and expanding retail markets are some of the factors expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period. The growing use of botanicals as natural ingredients in the personal care industry is expected to drive growth in the global botanical capsule market. Additionally, rising disposable income levels, rising food and beverage expenditure, and rising consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles are expected to drive botanical extracts market growth.

Opportunity

The growing global demand for organic products is expected to provide market participants with a lucrative opportunity in the coming years. Due to the high demand for botanical’s functional properties, manufacturers in the global botanical market constantly introduce new and innovative products. They are also introducing ready-to-consume variants in order to broaden their product portfolio and boost overall sales. Furthermore, they are investing in innovative marketing strategies and celebrity endorsements, which are expected to boost market growth in the coming years.

