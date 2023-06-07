Flexible Waterproofing Coating market: Key Pitfalls to Encounter in 2023 | Sherwin-williams, Sika, PAREX

“The Flexible Waterproofing Coating global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the Flexible Waterproofing Coating global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment Flexible Waterproofing Coating, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The Flexible Waterproofing Coating global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : Sherwin-williams, Sika, PAREX, BASF, RPM, Dribond Construction Chemicals, Newton Waterproofing, Mapei, Seal Coatings, Xylazel, Sinomaco Materials, Keshun, Polycoat Products, Guangdong Yu Neng, Oriental Yuhong, Berger Paints, Henkel, Carpoly, AkzoNobel, RIW Limited, Torggler

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global Flexible Waterproofing Coating market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global Flexible Waterproofing Coating market.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Type, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.2.2 One-Component

1.2.3 Two-Component

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Application, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Assumptions and Limitations

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Production

2.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Production Capacity (2018-2029)

2.2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Production by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

2.3 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Historic Production by Region (2018-2023)

2.3.2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2024-2029)

2.3.3 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Production Market Share by Region (2018-2029)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2018-2029

3.2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Region

3.2.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.2.2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.3 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Region (2024-2029)

3.2.4 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2018-2029)

3.3 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2018-2029

3.4 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.4.2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Region (2018-2023)

3.4.3 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Region (2024-2029)

3.4.4 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2018-2029)

3.5 US & Canada

3.6 Europe

3.7 China

3.8 Asia (excluding China)

3.9 Middle East, Africa and Latin America

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.1.2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Flexible Waterproofing Coating in 2022

4.2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue in 2022

4.3 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.4 Global Key Players of Flexible Waterproofing Coating, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Flexible Waterproofing Coating, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

4.7 Global Key Manufacturers of Flexible Waterproofing Coating, Product Offered and Application

4.8 Global Key Manufacturers of Flexible Waterproofing Coating, Date of Enter into This Industry

4.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Historical Sales by Type (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Forecasted Sales by Type (2024-2029)

5.1.3 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Historical Revenue by Type (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Forecasted Revenue by Type (2024-2029)

5.2.3 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.3 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Price by Type (2018-2023)

5.3.2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Price Forecast by Type (2024-2029)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Historical Sales by Application (2018-2023)

6.1.2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Forecasted Sales by Application (2024-2029)

6.1.3 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Historical Revenue by Application (2018-2023)

6.2.2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Forecasted Revenue by Application (2024-2029)

6.2.3 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.3 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Price by Application (2018-2023)

6.3.2 Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Price Forecast by Application (2024-2029)

7 US & Canada

7.1 US & Canada Flexible Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Type

7.1.1 US & Canada Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Type (2018-2029)

7.1.2 US & Canada Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

7.2 US & Canada Flexible Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Application

7.2.1 US & Canada Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Application (2018-2029)

7.2.2 US & Canada Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

7.3 US & Canada Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Country

7.3.1 US & Canada Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

7.3.2 US & Canada Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Country (2018-2029)

7.3.3 US & Canada Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Country (2018-2029)

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Flexible Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Type (2018-2029)

8.1.2 Europe Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

8.2 Europe Flexible Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Application (2018-2029)

8.2.2 Europe Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

8.3 Europe Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

8.3.2 Europe Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Country (2018-2029)

8.3.3 Europe Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Country (2018-2029)

8.3.4 Germany

8.3.5 France

8.3.6 U.K.

8.3.7 Italy

8.3.8 Russia

9 China

9.1 China Flexible Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Type

9.1.1 China Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Type (2018-2029)

9.1.2 China Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

9.2 China Flexible Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Application

9.2.1 China Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Application (2018-2029)

9.2.2 China Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

10 Asia (excluding China)

10.1 Asia Flexible Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Asia Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Type (2018-2029)

10.1.2 Asia Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

10.2 Asia Flexible Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Asia Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Application (2018-2029)

10.2.2 Asia Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

10.3 Asia Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Region

10.3.1 Asia Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

10.3.2 Asia Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Region (2018-2029)

10.3.3 Asia Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Region (2018-2029)

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 China Taiwan

10.3.7 Southeast Asia

10.3.8 India

11 Middle East, Africa and Latin America

11.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Flexible Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Type (2018-2029)

11.1.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

11.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Flexible Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Application (2018-2029)

11.2.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

11.3 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

11.3.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Flexible Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Country (2018-2029)

11.3.3 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales by Country (2018-2029)

11.3.4 Brazil

11.3.5 Mexico

11.3.6 Turkey

11.3.7 Israel

11.3.8 GCC Countries

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Sherwin-williams

12.1.1 Sherwin-williams Company Information

12.1.2 Sherwin-williams Overview

12.1.3 Sherwin-williams Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.1.4 Sherwin-williams Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Sherwin-williams Recent Developments

12.2 Sika

12.2.1 Sika Company Information

12.2.2 Sika Overview

12.2.3 Sika Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.2.4 Sika Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Sika Recent Developments

12.3 PAREX

12.3.1 PAREX Company Information

12.3.2 PAREX Overview

12.3.3 PAREX Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.3.4 PAREX Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 PAREX Recent Developments

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 BASF Company Information

12.4.2 BASF Overview

12.4.3 BASF Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.4.4 BASF Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.5 RPM

12.5.1 RPM Company Information

12.5.2 RPM Overview

12.5.3 RPM Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.5.4 RPM Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 RPM Recent Developments

12.6 Dribond Construction Chemicals

12.6.1 Dribond Construction Chemicals Company Information

12.6.2 Dribond Construction Chemicals Overview

12.6.3 Dribond Construction Chemicals Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.6.4 Dribond Construction Chemicals Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Dribond Construction Chemicals Recent Developments

12.7 Newton Waterproofing

12.7.1 Newton Waterproofing Company Information

12.7.2 Newton Waterproofing Overview

12.7.3 Newton Waterproofing Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.7.4 Newton Waterproofing Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Newton Waterproofing Recent Developments

12.8 Mapei

12.8.1 Mapei Company Information

12.8.2 Mapei Overview

12.8.3 Mapei Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.8.4 Mapei Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Mapei Recent Developments

12.9 Seal Coatings

12.9.1 Seal Coatings Company Information

12.9.2 Seal Coatings Overview

12.9.3 Seal Coatings Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.9.4 Seal Coatings Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Seal Coatings Recent Developments

12.10 Xylazel

12.10.1 Xylazel Company Information

12.10.2 Xylazel Overview

12.10.3 Xylazel Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.10.4 Xylazel Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Xylazel Recent Developments

12.11 Sinomaco Materials

12.11.1 Sinomaco Materials Company Information

12.11.2 Sinomaco Materials Overview

12.11.3 Sinomaco Materials Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.11.4 Sinomaco Materials Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Sinomaco Materials Recent Developments

12.12 Keshun

12.12.1 Keshun Company Information

12.12.2 Keshun Overview

12.12.3 Keshun Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.12.4 Keshun Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Keshun Recent Developments

12.13 Polycoat Products

12.13.1 Polycoat Products Company Information

12.13.2 Polycoat Products Overview

12.13.3 Polycoat Products Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.13.4 Polycoat Products Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Polycoat Products Recent Developments

12.14 Guangdong Yu Neng

12.14.1 Guangdong Yu Neng Company Information

12.14.2 Guangdong Yu Neng Overview

12.14.3 Guangdong Yu Neng Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.14.4 Guangdong Yu Neng Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Guangdong Yu Neng Recent Developments

12.15 Oriental Yuhong

12.15.1 Oriental Yuhong Company Information

12.15.2 Oriental Yuhong Overview

12.15.3 Oriental Yuhong Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.15.4 Oriental Yuhong Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Developments

12.16 Berger Paints

12.16.1 Berger Paints Company Information

12.16.2 Berger Paints Overview

12.16.3 Berger Paints Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.16.4 Berger Paints Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Berger Paints Recent Developments

12.17 Henkel

12.17.1 Henkel Company Information

12.17.2 Henkel Overview

12.17.3 Henkel Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.17.4 Henkel Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Henkel Recent Developments

12.18 Carpoly

12.18.1 Carpoly Company Information

12.18.2 Carpoly Overview

12.18.3 Carpoly Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.18.4 Carpoly Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 Carpoly Recent Developments

12.19 AkzoNobel

12.19.1 AkzoNobel Company Information

12.19.2 AkzoNobel Overview

12.19.3 AkzoNobel Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.19.4 AkzoNobel Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

12.20 RIW Limited

12.20.1 RIW Limited Company Information

12.20.2 RIW Limited Overview

12.20.3 RIW Limited Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.20.4 RIW Limited Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 RIW Limited Recent Developments

12.21 Torggler

12.21.1 Torggler Company Information

12.21.2 Torggler Overview

12.21.3 Torggler Flexible Waterproofing Coating Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.21.4 Torggler Flexible Waterproofing Coating Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.21.5 Torggler Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Flexible Waterproofing Coating Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Flexible Waterproofing Coating Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Flexible Waterproofing Coating Production Mode & Process

13.4 Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Flexible Waterproofing Coating Sales Channels

13.4.2 Flexible Waterproofing Coating Distributors

13.5 Flexible Waterproofing Coating Customers

14 Flexible Waterproofing Coating Market Dynamics

14.1 Flexible Waterproofing Coating Industry Trends

14.2 Flexible Waterproofing Coating Market Drivers

14.3 Flexible Waterproofing Coating Market Challenges

14.4 Flexible Waterproofing Coating Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Flexible Waterproofing Coating Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

