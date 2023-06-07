APET (Amorphous PET) market: Drivers, Threats, and Opportunities between 2023-2029 | Indorama Ventures, Far Eastern New Century, Eastman

“The APET (Amorphous PET) global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the APET (Amorphous PET) global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment APET (Amorphous PET), where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The APET (Amorphous PET) global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : Indorama Ventures, Far Eastern New Century, Eastman, SK Chemicals, DAK, Toray, JBF Industries, Nan Ya Plastics, Selenis, Neo Group, Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre, Thai PET Resin

Please enquire for APET (Amorphous PET) Market Study: https://qyresearch.com/reports/1011572/apet-(amorphous-pet)

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global APET (Amorphous PET) market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global APET (Amorphous PET) market.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 APET (Amorphous PET) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Market Size by Type, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.2.2 Chips

1.2.3 Granules

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Market Size by Application, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.3.2 Bottles

1.3.3 Food Packaging

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Assumptions and Limitations

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Production

2.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Production Capacity (2018-2029)

2.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Production by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

2.3 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Historic Production by Region (2018-2023)

2.3.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Forecasted Production by Region (2024-2029)

2.3.3 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Production Market Share by Region (2018-2029)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2018-2029

3.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Region

3.2.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.2.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.3 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Region (2024-2029)

3.2.4 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue Market Share by Region (2018-2029)

3.3 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2018-2029

3.4 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.4.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Region (2018-2023)

3.4.3 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Region (2024-2029)

3.4.4 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Sales Market Share by Region (2018-2029)

3.5 US & Canada

3.6 Europe

3.7 China

3.8 Asia (excluding China)

3.9 Middle East, Africa and Latin America

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.1.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of APET (Amorphous PET) in 2022

4.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue in 2022

4.3 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.4 Global Key Players of APET (Amorphous PET), Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.6 Global Key Manufacturers of APET (Amorphous PET), Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

4.7 Global Key Manufacturers of APET (Amorphous PET), Product Offered and Application

4.8 Global Key Manufacturers of APET (Amorphous PET), Date of Enter into This Industry

4.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Historical Sales by Type (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Forecasted Sales by Type (2024-2029)

5.1.3 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Sales Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Historical Revenue by Type (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2024-2029)

5.2.3 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.3 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Price by Type (2018-2023)

5.3.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Price Forecast by Type (2024-2029)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Historical Sales by Application (2018-2023)

6.1.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Forecasted Sales by Application (2024-2029)

6.1.3 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Sales Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Historical Revenue by Application (2018-2023)

6.2.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2024-2029)

6.2.3 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.3 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Price by Application (2018-2023)

6.3.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Price Forecast by Application (2024-2029)

7 US & Canada

7.1 US & Canada APET (Amorphous PET) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 US & Canada APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Type (2018-2029)

7.1.2 US & Canada APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

7.2 US & Canada APET (Amorphous PET) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 US & Canada APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Application (2018-2029)

7.2.2 US & Canada APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

7.3 US & Canada APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Country

7.3.1 US & Canada APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

7.3.2 US & Canada APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Country (2018-2029)

7.3.3 US & Canada APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Country (2018-2029)

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe APET (Amorphous PET) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Type (2018-2029)

8.1.2 Europe APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

8.2 Europe APET (Amorphous PET) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Application (2018-2029)

8.2.2 Europe APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

8.3 Europe APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

8.3.2 Europe APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Country (2018-2029)

8.3.3 Europe APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Country (2018-2029)

8.3.4 Germany

8.3.5 France

8.3.6 U.K.

8.3.7 Italy

8.3.8 Russia

9 China

9.1 China APET (Amorphous PET) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 China APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Type (2018-2029)

9.1.2 China APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

9.2 China APET (Amorphous PET) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 China APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Application (2018-2029)

9.2.2 China APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

10 Asia (excluding China)

10.1 Asia APET (Amorphous PET) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Asia APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Type (2018-2029)

10.1.2 Asia APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

10.2 Asia APET (Amorphous PET) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Asia APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Application (2018-2029)

10.2.2 Asia APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

10.3 Asia APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Region

10.3.1 Asia APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

10.3.2 Asia APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Region (2018-2029)

10.3.3 Asia APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Region (2018-2029)

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 China Taiwan

10.3.7 Southeast Asia

10.3.8 India

11 Middle East, Africa and Latin America

11.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America APET (Amorphous PET) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Type (2018-2029)

11.1.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

11.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America APET (Amorphous PET) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Application (2018-2029)

11.2.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

11.3 Middle East, Africa and Latin America APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

11.3.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue by Country (2018-2029)

11.3.3 Middle East, Africa and Latin America APET (Amorphous PET) Sales by Country (2018-2029)

11.3.4 Brazil

11.3.5 Mexico

11.3.6 Turkey

11.3.7 Israel

11.3.8 GCC Countries

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Indorama Ventures

12.1.1 Indorama Ventures Company Information

12.1.2 Indorama Ventures Overview

12.1.3 Indorama Ventures APET (Amorphous PET) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.1.4 Indorama Ventures APET (Amorphous PET) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Developments

12.2 Far Eastern New Century

12.2.1 Far Eastern New Century Company Information

12.2.2 Far Eastern New Century Overview

12.2.3 Far Eastern New Century APET (Amorphous PET) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.2.4 Far Eastern New Century APET (Amorphous PET) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Far Eastern New Century Recent Developments

12.3 Eastman

12.3.1 Eastman Company Information

12.3.2 Eastman Overview

12.3.3 Eastman APET (Amorphous PET) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.3.4 Eastman APET (Amorphous PET) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Eastman Recent Developments

12.4 SK Chemicals

12.4.1 SK Chemicals Company Information

12.4.2 SK Chemicals Overview

12.4.3 SK Chemicals APET (Amorphous PET) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.4.4 SK Chemicals APET (Amorphous PET) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 SK Chemicals Recent Developments

12.5 DAK

12.5.1 DAK Company Information

12.5.2 DAK Overview

12.5.3 DAK APET (Amorphous PET) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.5.4 DAK APET (Amorphous PET) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 DAK Recent Developments

12.6 Toray

12.6.1 Toray Company Information

12.6.2 Toray Overview

12.6.3 Toray APET (Amorphous PET) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.6.4 Toray APET (Amorphous PET) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Toray Recent Developments

12.7 JBF Industries

12.7.1 JBF Industries Company Information

12.7.2 JBF Industries Overview

12.7.3 JBF Industries APET (Amorphous PET) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.7.4 JBF Industries APET (Amorphous PET) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 JBF Industries Recent Developments

12.8 Nan Ya Plastics

12.8.1 Nan Ya Plastics Company Information

12.8.2 Nan Ya Plastics Overview

12.8.3 Nan Ya Plastics APET (Amorphous PET) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.8.4 Nan Ya Plastics APET (Amorphous PET) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Nan Ya Plastics Recent Developments

12.9 Selenis

12.9.1 Selenis Company Information

12.9.2 Selenis Overview

12.9.3 Selenis APET (Amorphous PET) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.9.4 Selenis APET (Amorphous PET) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Selenis Recent Developments

12.10 Neo Group

12.10.1 Neo Group Company Information

12.10.2 Neo Group Overview

12.10.3 Neo Group APET (Amorphous PET) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.10.4 Neo Group APET (Amorphous PET) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Neo Group Recent Developments

12.11 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

12.11.1 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Information

12.11.2 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Overview

12.11.3 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre APET (Amorphous PET) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.11.4 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre APET (Amorphous PET) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Recent Developments

12.12 Thai PET Resin

12.12.1 Thai PET Resin Company Information

12.12.2 Thai PET Resin Overview

12.12.3 Thai PET Resin APET (Amorphous PET) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.12.4 Thai PET Resin APET (Amorphous PET) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Thai PET Resin Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 APET (Amorphous PET) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 APET (Amorphous PET) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 APET (Amorphous PET) Production Mode & Process

13.4 APET (Amorphous PET) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 APET (Amorphous PET) Sales Channels

13.4.2 APET (Amorphous PET) Distributors

13.5 APET (Amorphous PET) Customers

14 APET (Amorphous PET) Market Dynamics

14.1 APET (Amorphous PET) Industry Trends

14.2 APET (Amorphous PET) Market Drivers

14.3 APET (Amorphous PET) Market Challenges

14.4 APET (Amorphous PET) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global APET (Amorphous PET) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

Contact US:

QY RESEARCH, INC.

17890 CASTLETON STREET

SUITE 369, CITY OF INDUSTRY

CA – 91748, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

+1 626 539 9760 / +91 8669986909

[email protected] / [email protected]”