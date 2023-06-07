Bottle Grade PET Resin market: Key Tactics by Players to Consolidate Presence | Eastman, SK Chemicals, Indorama Ventures

“The Bottle Grade PET Resin global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the Bottle Grade PET Resin global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment Bottle Grade PET Resin, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The Bottle Grade PET Resin global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : Eastman, SK Chemicals, Indorama Ventures, DAK, M&G Chemicals, Far Eastern New Century, Toray, JBF Industries, OCTAL, Teijin, Dhunseri, Lotte Chemical, SABIC, Nan Ya Plastics, Alpek Polyester, Koksan, Selenis, Neo Group, Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre, Sanfangxiang Group, CR Chemical Materials, Rongsheng petrochemical, Wankai New Materials, Thai PET Resin

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global Bottle Grade PET Resin market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global Bottle Grade PET Resin market.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Size by Type, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.2.2 Chips

1.2.3 Granules

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Size by Application, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.3.2 Beverage

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Assumptions and Limitations

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Production

2.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Production Capacity (2018-2029)

2.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Production by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

2.3 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Historic Production by Region (2018-2023)

2.3.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2024-2029)

2.3.3 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Production Market Share by Region (2018-2029)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2018-2029

3.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Region

3.2.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.2.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.3 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Region (2024-2029)

3.2.4 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2018-2029)

3.3 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2018-2029

3.4 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.4.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Region (2018-2023)

3.4.3 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Region (2024-2029)

3.4.4 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2018-2029)

3.5 US & Canada

3.6 Europe

3.7 China

3.8 Asia (excluding China)

3.9 Middle East, Africa and Latin America

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.1.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Bottle Grade PET Resin in 2022

4.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue in 2022

4.3 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.4 Global Key Players of Bottle Grade PET Resin, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Bottle Grade PET Resin, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

4.7 Global Key Manufacturers of Bottle Grade PET Resin, Product Offered and Application

4.8 Global Key Manufacturers of Bottle Grade PET Resin, Date of Enter into This Industry

4.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Historical Sales by Type (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Forecasted Sales by Type (2024-2029)

5.1.3 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Historical Revenue by Type (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2024-2029)

5.2.3 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.3 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Price by Type (2018-2023)

5.3.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Price Forecast by Type (2024-2029)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Historical Sales by Application (2018-2023)

6.1.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2024-2029)

6.1.3 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Historical Revenue by Application (2018-2023)

6.2.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2024-2029)

6.2.3 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.3 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Price by Application (2018-2023)

6.3.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Price Forecast by Application (2024-2029)

7 US & Canada

7.1 US & Canada Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Size by Type

7.1.1 US & Canada Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Type (2018-2029)

7.1.2 US & Canada Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

7.2 US & Canada Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Size by Application

7.2.1 US & Canada Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Application (2018-2029)

7.2.2 US & Canada Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

7.3 US & Canada Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Country

7.3.1 US & Canada Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

7.3.2 US & Canada Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Country (2018-2029)

7.3.3 US & Canada Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Country (2018-2029)

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Type (2018-2029)

8.1.2 Europe Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

8.2 Europe Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Application (2018-2029)

8.2.2 Europe Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

8.3 Europe Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

8.3.2 Europe Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Country (2018-2029)

8.3.3 Europe Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Country (2018-2029)

8.3.4 Germany

8.3.5 France

8.3.6 U.K.

8.3.7 Italy

8.3.8 Russia

9 China

9.1 China Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Size by Type

9.1.1 China Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Type (2018-2029)

9.1.2 China Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

9.2 China Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Size by Application

9.2.1 China Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Application (2018-2029)

9.2.2 China Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

10 Asia (excluding China)

10.1 Asia Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Asia Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Type (2018-2029)

10.1.2 Asia Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

10.2 Asia Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Asia Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Application (2018-2029)

10.2.2 Asia Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

10.3 Asia Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Region

10.3.1 Asia Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

10.3.2 Asia Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Region (2018-2029)

10.3.3 Asia Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Region (2018-2029)

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 China Taiwan

10.3.7 Southeast Asia

10.3.8 India

11 Middle East, Africa and Latin America

11.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Type (2018-2029)

11.1.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

11.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Application (2018-2029)

11.2.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

11.3 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

11.3.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue by Country (2018-2029)

11.3.3 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales by Country (2018-2029)

11.3.4 Brazil

11.3.5 Mexico

11.3.6 Turkey

11.3.7 Israel

11.3.8 GCC Countries

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Eastman

12.1.1 Eastman Company Information

12.1.2 Eastman Overview

12.1.3 Eastman Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.1.4 Eastman Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Eastman Recent Developments

12.2 SK Chemicals

12.2.1 SK Chemicals Company Information

12.2.2 SK Chemicals Overview

12.2.3 SK Chemicals Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.2.4 SK Chemicals Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 SK Chemicals Recent Developments

12.3 Indorama Ventures

12.3.1 Indorama Ventures Company Information

12.3.2 Indorama Ventures Overview

12.3.3 Indorama Ventures Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.3.4 Indorama Ventures Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Developments

12.4 DAK

12.4.1 DAK Company Information

12.4.2 DAK Overview

12.4.3 DAK Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.4.4 DAK Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 DAK Recent Developments

12.5 M&G Chemicals

12.5.1 M&G Chemicals Company Information

12.5.2 M&G Chemicals Overview

12.5.3 M&G Chemicals Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.5.4 M&G Chemicals Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 M&G Chemicals Recent Developments

12.6 Far Eastern New Century

12.6.1 Far Eastern New Century Company Information

12.6.2 Far Eastern New Century Overview

12.6.3 Far Eastern New Century Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.6.4 Far Eastern New Century Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Far Eastern New Century Recent Developments

12.7 Toray

12.7.1 Toray Company Information

12.7.2 Toray Overview

12.7.3 Toray Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.7.4 Toray Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Toray Recent Developments

12.8 JBF Industries

12.8.1 JBF Industries Company Information

12.8.2 JBF Industries Overview

12.8.3 JBF Industries Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.8.4 JBF Industries Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 JBF Industries Recent Developments

12.9 OCTAL

12.9.1 OCTAL Company Information

12.9.2 OCTAL Overview

12.9.3 OCTAL Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.9.4 OCTAL Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 OCTAL Recent Developments

12.10 Teijin

12.10.1 Teijin Company Information

12.10.2 Teijin Overview

12.10.3 Teijin Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.10.4 Teijin Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Teijin Recent Developments

12.11 Dhunseri

12.11.1 Dhunseri Company Information

12.11.2 Dhunseri Overview

12.11.3 Dhunseri Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.11.4 Dhunseri Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Dhunseri Recent Developments

12.12 Lotte Chemical

12.12.1 Lotte Chemical Company Information

12.12.2 Lotte Chemical Overview

12.12.3 Lotte Chemical Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.12.4 Lotte Chemical Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Lotte Chemical Recent Developments

12.13 SABIC

12.13.1 SABIC Company Information

12.13.2 SABIC Overview

12.13.3 SABIC Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.13.4 SABIC Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 SABIC Recent Developments

12.14 Nan Ya Plastics

12.14.1 Nan Ya Plastics Company Information

12.14.2 Nan Ya Plastics Overview

12.14.3 Nan Ya Plastics Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.14.4 Nan Ya Plastics Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Nan Ya Plastics Recent Developments

12.15 Alpek Polyester

12.15.1 Alpek Polyester Company Information

12.15.2 Alpek Polyester Overview

12.15.3 Alpek Polyester Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.15.4 Alpek Polyester Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Alpek Polyester Recent Developments

12.16 Koksan

12.16.1 Koksan Company Information

12.16.2 Koksan Overview

12.16.3 Koksan Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.16.4 Koksan Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Koksan Recent Developments

12.17 Selenis

12.17.1 Selenis Company Information

12.17.2 Selenis Overview

12.17.3 Selenis Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.17.4 Selenis Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Selenis Recent Developments

12.18 Neo Group

12.18.1 Neo Group Company Information

12.18.2 Neo Group Overview

12.18.3 Neo Group Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.18.4 Neo Group Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 Neo Group Recent Developments

12.19 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

12.19.1 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Information

12.19.2 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Overview

12.19.3 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.19.4 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Recent Developments

12.20 Sanfangxiang Group

12.20.1 Sanfangxiang Group Company Information

12.20.2 Sanfangxiang Group Overview

12.20.3 Sanfangxiang Group Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.20.4 Sanfangxiang Group Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 Sanfangxiang Group Recent Developments

12.21 CR Chemical Materials

12.21.1 CR Chemical Materials Company Information

12.21.2 CR Chemical Materials Overview

12.21.3 CR Chemical Materials Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.21.4 CR Chemical Materials Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.21.5 CR Chemical Materials Recent Developments

12.22 Rongsheng petrochemical

12.22.1 Rongsheng petrochemical Company Information

12.22.2 Rongsheng petrochemical Overview

12.22.3 Rongsheng petrochemical Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.22.4 Rongsheng petrochemical Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.22.5 Rongsheng petrochemical Recent Developments

12.23 Wankai New Materials

12.23.1 Wankai New Materials Company Information

12.23.2 Wankai New Materials Overview

12.23.3 Wankai New Materials Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.23.4 Wankai New Materials Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.23.5 Wankai New Materials Recent Developments

12.24 Thai PET Resin

12.24.1 Thai PET Resin Company Information

12.24.2 Thai PET Resin Overview

12.24.3 Thai PET Resin Bottle Grade PET Resin Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.24.4 Thai PET Resin Bottle Grade PET Resin Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.24.5 Thai PET Resin Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Bottle Grade PET Resin Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Bottle Grade PET Resin Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Bottle Grade PET Resin Production Mode & Process

13.4 Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Bottle Grade PET Resin Sales Channels

13.4.2 Bottle Grade PET Resin Distributors

13.5 Bottle Grade PET Resin Customers

14 Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Dynamics

14.1 Bottle Grade PET Resin Industry Trends

14.2 Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Drivers

14.3 Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Challenges

14.4 Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

